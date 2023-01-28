Announcing Insights on the Challenges and Opportunities in the Mobile Industry from Top Australian App Developers
EINPresswire.com/ -- The app development world is constantly evolving and changing, with new technologies and trends always emerging. The app development fraternity must remain informed about what's coming next to benefit from the opportunities going forward. With this in mind, we've reached out to some of the top app developers in Australia to get their predictions for what the next few years will bring.
1. Mobile-first approach.
One of the most significant predictions best mobile app development company Australia made is that more and more companies will become mobile-first. With the proliferation of smartphones and the rise in mobile internet use, it's becoming increasingly important for businesses to have a strong mobile presence. Australian app developers believe that companies will begin to shift their focus away from desktop and web-based applications and toward mobile apps.
2. Plug-and-play tools to simplify tech.
It is expected that the trend of no-code platforms will continue to rise, and there will be a persistent shortage of mobile developers. As a result, tech stack-agnostic tools for deployment, testing, and content management will be crucial to support these platforms' ongoing development and maintenance. The integration of no-code tools with popular mobile development frameworks, such as React Native, will prove beneficial in allowing technical talent to onboard and develop mobile applications more efficiently.
3. Third-party app store makes QA more critical.
Apple and Google have adopted a strategy of incorporating a vast array of new features in every release of their operating systems in an effort to differentiate themselves and attract and retain customers. However, this complexity in changing standards poses a significant challenge for engineering teams, who must keep pace with the rapid changes.
For instance, features such as iOS 16's Live Activities and widgets on the lock screen can provide a great user experience but can also pose a significant challenge for product teams, as they have the potential to cause bugs and crashes. This was evident in the recent launch of Apple's iPhone 14, where several bugs negatively impacted native Apple apps and popular third-party apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and Tik Tok. As a result, companies can no longer rely on Apple and Google to provide comprehensive quality assurance for new OS releases and must take it upon themselves to ensure that bugs are detected and addressed before they impact end users.
4. Apple's App Store monopoly to lead disruption.
Companies are increasingly frustrated with Apple's dominance in the mobile app ecosystem and are actively seeking alternatives. New regulations in the European Union are also pushing for more competition by allowing third-party app stores to participate. As a result, there is expected to be a significant amount of experimentation with new app distribution methods in 2023, which will significantly impact the mobile industry as a whole.
5. Robotics play a vital role in test automation.
As the complexity of the third-party app ecosystem increases, testing becomes more challenging and crucial. One of the main obstacles in conducting testing is relying on manual testing, which can be slow and prone to errors. Companies such as Apple, Google, and T-Mobile are turning to automation by building in-house robotics fleets to address this issue. Similar to how robotics has revolutionized the auto assembly industry, the use of robotics in mobile QA is becoming a best practice in the industry to improve the speed and quality of mobile application development.
