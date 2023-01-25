The Great Alaskan Bowl Company Releases New Products Just in Time for the Holidays
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season upon us, the Great Alaskan Bowl company has just released a new line of products for the holiday season including gift box sets to put a smile on many faces.
Everyone in Alaska knows how the seasons changing through the dark of winter can be difficult to deal with. But during the holidays, gift boxes can make the winter season seem just a bit brighter.
A few of the Great Alaskan Bowl Company products released include:
• Kid’s holiday gift boxes
• Personalized wood bowls
• Great Alaskan Bowl Company Gift Cards
• Create your own gift bowl sets
• Coffee enthusiast gift bowls
• Baker’s bowl sets
• Face and body scrubs
No matter the holiday plans, taking home a piece of Alaska is what the Great Alaskan Bowl Company is in business for. And shopping at the store, whether in person or online, allows a patron to support over 200 small businesses – located in Alaska and across the country.
Sometimes the perfect gift may be that little odd trinket that you find on a store shelf. And the Great Alaskan Bowl Company has plenty of little trinkets to choose from – many of which are locally produced by vendors operating in Fairbanks, Anchorage, and the surrounding areas.
Additionally, most of the products at the Great Alaskan Bowl Company offer authentic Alaskan craftsmanship – and are made using local Alaskan resources such as Fireweed, Spit Salt, and many others.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is located in Fairbanks, Alaska, and has served the local community and tourists for many years. If you’re looking for authentic Alaskan products, their store is full of wonderful items – including their signature Alaskan birch bowls that can be customized in many ways. Their local products can be shipped nationwide and each month you can choose from new items that are being featured both in-store and online. For more information, you can visit the Great Alaskan Bowl Company via the company website.
