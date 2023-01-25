Senator Jimmy Dillon Appointed to Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee

Philadelphia, January 25, 2023 – State Senator Jimmy Dillon (D, Philadelphia), has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee (PAOC) by Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa.

The PAOC, created by Act 70 of 2004, is a legislative oversight committee charged with reviewing the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s continued compliance with Act 91 of 2000, responding to issues related to the activities of the Association, and issuing an annual report of its findings to the presiding officers in both Chambers.

“I’m honored to accept this appointment and excited to collaborate with the other committee members to ensure that high school athletics in the Commonwealth empower our student athletes to develop the skills they need to reach their full potential and succeed in life,” Senator Dillon said.

Senator Dillon was a star high school athlete at Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bucks County before going on to play college basketball at the University of Notre Dame. After a brief professional career in Europe, Senator Dillon brought his knowledge and experience back to Philadelphia as a mentor and coach to countless student athletes.

“I am proud to have appointed Senator Dillon to the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee,” said Senator Costa. “He’s a lifelong athlete with a passion for student athletics, and I know he will fight for the best interests of Pennsylvania’s young competitors. I look forward to his work on the committee.”

