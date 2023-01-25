Chef Fabrizio Facchini Receives International Recognition After Feeding Millions Post Pandemic

Chef Fabrizio Facchini is a proud recipient of the award of Outstanding Chef from the Italian Trade Agency.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Covid-19 outbreak, Chef Fabrizio Facchini decided to call his friends, food suppliers, and networks to create an organization where Italians, Italian-Americans, and Italian Food Lovers can come together to aid communities, people in need, and the United States. This led to the establishment of Italians Feed America, which collects food for redistribution, raises funds, and promotes initiatives to aid those in greatest need.

In 2020, he purchased Cardinali Bakery and reopened this historic Italian bakery that first opened on Long Island in 1990. After that, he opened another satellite bakery in Oyster Bay, and in 2022 he opened Stellina Restaurant, for which he received the Businessperson of the Year award from the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce.

Today, he is recognized as a multiple international award winner who has been featured in many US and International publications, such as Michelin Guide Italy. He also received the Award of Outstanding Chef in December 2022 from the Italian Trade Agency, an Italian Governmental Agency based in NYC. Chef Facchini is also accredited with renaming and rebranding the Cardinali Bakeries & Markets as Stellina Bakery and Cafe, thus forming the Stellina Hospitality Group. The chef is best known for Cotto Cucina Italiana in NYC, “Antico Borgo Boutique Hotel and Restaurant” in Italy and now for his flagship restaurant in Oyster Bay NY, “Stellina Ristorante” doing the buzz on Long Island. Last May, he was invited by Mayor Eric Adams at the “Fleet Week Kickoff Breakfast” at the Gracie Mansion, where he was thanked for his support during the pandemic to the NYC Veterans and population with his nonprofit organization “Italians Feeds America”

“Using my networks, I wished to establish this organization many years ago in order to assist communities - families, children, and the homeless. The United States welcomed me and provided my family and me with opportunities, as it did for many Italians and immigrants. I believe we should all give as much as we receive. Covid 19 Outbreak inspired me to pick up the phone and contact friends, food suppliers, institutions, coworkers, and many others in order to create and make it happen. As a member of other nonprofit organizations, including Slow Food, AICNY, and ADGI, I utilize my experience to assist Italians Feed America. Jose Andres also inspired and energized me,” Fabrizio Facchini, Founder - Italians Feeds America.

