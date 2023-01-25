Adaptive Sports Connection Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company Surprises Local Athlete with Custom Sports Equipment During the Light Up the Night Ski Event
It was the smiles that lit up the night as the kids and their friends swooshed down the hill in the new ski equipment from The Hartford, building self-esteem, independence, and fostering inclusion.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Sports Connection, a nonprofit organization based in Columbus, Ohio, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
The grant enabled Adaptive Sports Connection, a Move United network member, to purchase five new sit skis – breaking down barriers for children with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports. Designed for people who are in a wheelchair or who have other mobility difficulties or paraplegia, sit skis allow adaptive athletes to enjoy the slopes.
Representatives from The Hartford and Move United unveiled the new equipment during a special Light Up the Night Ski event for children with disabilities, friends, and family members at Snow Trails Ski Resort in Mansfield, Ohio.
"It was the smiles that lit up the night as the kids and their friends swooshed down the hill in the new ski equipment from The Hartford, building self-esteem, independence, and fostering inclusion," said Sharon Bucey, President and CEO of Adaptive Sports Connection. "We are so grateful for The Hartford's generous gift," she added.
In addition, The Hartford surprised adaptive athlete Will Smith, age 23, with a custom-fit sit ski that will allow him to further pursue his recreational goals.
"No one lit up the night more than Will, who experienced a traumatic brain injury following a car accident which resulted in limitations to his mobility, fine and gross motor movement, and speech production," said Bucey. "His new sit ski will allow him to continue to shred limitations and support his need for increased balance and stability," she added.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to adaptive sports organizations nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in with its world class Team Hartford athletes, as well as The Hartford Adaptive Sports Competition Series and The Hartford Ski Spectacular in partnership with Move United.
