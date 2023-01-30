City of Palm Desert, California, Improves Response Time with OpenGov Work Order Management Software
Residents wanted quicker response times to their public works requests in Palm Desert, CA. OpenGov work order management software to the rescue.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Palm Desert, CA, needed to respond more quickly to work orders, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.
Palm Desert is located in the center of California’s Coachella Valley, a fast-growing region southeast of Los Angeles. When a new Public Works Director arrived in the City recently, he realized the department suffered from inefficiencies in data collection, budgeting, and planning. Most of all, however, Public Works staff were unable to respond quickly to requests coming in through the 311 resident request management solution. As complaints mounted, the director knew he needed a partner to get the City on the right track. He needed OpenGov Cartegraph work order management software.
With the integration of OpenGov and the City’s 311 solution, the City has a goal of reducing graffiti incidents and speeding up graffiti cleanup by having the systems talk to each other. Once a request is submitted, the City’s goal is to respond in less than 12 hours. It’s possible with OpenGov, which enhances work order management through a mobile app that field crews can use to respond to requests, as well as track labor hours and equipment usage. Office staff will be able to analyze this data to increase productivity and improve planning. What’s more, City officials hope to integrate OpenGov with an asset database they’ve built in its mapping software to proactively communicate with residents using a dashboard of planned and completed work orders.
The City of Palm Desert joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
