Real Life Trading announces acquisition of The Trader’s Plan

Six-figure deal completed at the end of 2022.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Life Trading, an organization that works to help people find financial freedom by mentoring them in all aspects of traversing the stock market, has announced the acquisition of Arkansas based The Trader's Plan, an organization with the mission of helping everyone build their own trading business, grow their wealth and enjoy the retirement they deserve.
"Real Life Trading is seeking to acquire digital assets that aid in expanding our global online trading education business,” said Matt DeLong, co-owner of Real Life Trading. “We were immediately impressed by The Trader’s Plan and recognized the potential to add value to its customer base and integrate it into our brand.”
DeLong added that he believes the acquisition will be extremely beneficial for everyone involved.
“Real Life Trading’s mission is to ‘Enrich Lives.’ Our traders are fun, engaged and love trading. They are looking forward to meeting each and every trader from The Trader’s Plan,” said DeLong.
The acquisition of The Trader’s Plan was completed on December 2nd, 2022 in a six-figure deal and the integration process will be finished in the near future.
