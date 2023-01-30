Win-Win At Business: Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines Now Offers AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistant Service
sales increases 2x more with external traffic”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Klik Host and Founder Augustas Kligys interviews VAA Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann in an episode of the Seller Fest Podcast, an Amazon FBA Virtual Event. Gilad discusses how an AMPD Certified PPC VA can turn the tides in the CEO’s favor—saving money on ads while bringing in more sales.
The Seller Fest Podcast, which is already up on YouTube, features Amazon Experts such as VAA’s Gilad in helping Amazon sellers, whether beginners or advanced, how to leverage new tools and proven methods for a successful business. Gilad says that CEOs can focus more on scaling if their hands are not full of tasks they are not very skilled at. He suggests hiring an Amazon VA who is an expert in this field.
While there are many ways to advertise an eCommerce business, “sales increases 2x more with external traffic,” Gilad reminds entrepreneurs.
VAA Philippines acknowledges that PPC or pay-per-click is one of the hottest models of digital advertising nowadays. However, there are many technicalities to learn in running a PPC. Fortunately, CEOs can delegate this task. As Gilad emphasizes, they can engage the services of a PPC Virtual Assistant who can run their PPC for them and give better results than they could because:
1. PPC VAs are professionals.
2. This is what they’re trained to do.
3. They put more time and effort into it, considering CEOs have to attend to other important things in their business.
Gilad announced in the Seller Fest that VAA Philippines now offers services from AMPD Certified PPC VAs.
AMPD is a Google Ads Solution for Amazon sellers and Agencies. It’s a self-serve technology that connects the end-to-end process—from launching ads to growing and managing budgets, and ultimately improving campaign efficiency. Using this platform can help entrepreneurs achieve increased market share, higher product rankings, and lower ad costs.
VAA Philippines and AMPD created a training program to certify PPC VAs. An AMPD Certified PPC VA:
● can manage PPC within AMPD
● are experts in Seller Central PPC tools
● can connect the Amazon attribution to the AMPD account
● can create and optimize campaigns through keyword research
● can help with bid optimization
Contact VAA Philippines at service@vaaphilippines.com to learn more about how a PPC VA, as well as an Advertising Expert VA and an Amazon Ads Manager, can help drive external traffic and consequently increase the sales of an Amazon business.
