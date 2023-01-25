Michael Oko Named VP, Communications & Marketing at The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network announces Michael Oko, formerly of the World Resources Institute, will be the new Vice President of Communications and Marketing.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is pleased to announce that Michael Oko will be the new Vice President of Communications and Marketing. In this role, Oko will lead GFN’s communications, developing and overseeing the outreach strategy to advance the organization’s goal of improving food access for 50 million people facing hunger by 2030. Additionally, Oko will serve as a member of the GFN executive management team, working with the President, the Board of Directors, and colleagues across the Network to advance the important work of alleviating hunger and reducing food loss and waste.“Michael brings vast strategic communications expertise and a global perspective that will be a boon for GFN,” said Lisa Moon, CEO and President of GFN. “In addition, his experience working on food, climate, and humanitarian relief will help us to advance our work of strengthening the global food system.” I am excited to see how he will use communications to advance our impact to reduce hunger worldwide.”Oko comes to GFN after 12 years at the World Resources Institute (WRI), where he most recently served as the Acting Head of Communications. At WRI, Oko led communications and engagement staff across 12 global offices and worked with WRI leadership to advance the institute’s mission. Oko led outreach for WRI’s priority events and launches, including at international climate summits (COPs) and for its flagship annual event, Stories to Watch.“This is an exciting time to join GFN, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its mission of helping reduce hunger and shifting the global food system,” said Oko. “GFN has carved out a strong niche for itself, working closely with international partners to have a big impact. I’m eager to begin working with my new colleagues to expand the organization’s use of communications, as we seek to improve lives of people around the world.”Prior to WRI, Oko was the Federal Media Director at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), where he led efforts to advance government policy on climate change and clean energy. Previously, Oko was a Senior Communication Officer for the international division of the American Red Cross, focusing on humanitarian disasters and public health. Earlier in his career, Oko worked in advertising and film/video production in New York City.Oko started on January 23, 2023. He will be based in Washington, DC.####About The Global FoodBanking NetworkThe Global FoodBanking Network supports community-led solutions to alleviate hunger in nearly 50 countries. While millions struggle to access enough safe and nutritious food, nearly a third of all food produced is lost or wasted. We’re changing that. We believe food banks directed by local leaders are key to achieving Zero Hunger and building resilient food systems. For more information, visit foodbanking.org Contact:For any further information or media enquiries, please contact: