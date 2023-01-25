Dental Lasers Market Size Worth USD 2.3 Billion by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dental Lasers Market Trends and Insights By Product (Soft Tissue Dental Lasers, All Tissue Dental Lasers), Application (Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Units), Competitive Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) “ Dental Lasers Market Information By Product, End-User, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2027", the market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Market Synopsis

The dental lasers are the devices that can emit coherent light beams that suit to perform the related oral surgeries. This device can eliminate the need for surgical instruments like dental anaesthesias; handpieces are several others. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that the market for dental lasers will grow quickly. With one in five youngsters and one-third of all adults in the United States afflicted with untreated dental decay, gum disease is rising. Tooth decay can be treated with laser technology, which is less invasive and painful. Due to their accuracy and precision, dental lasers are cutting-edge dental technology used in various dental procedures. Dental lasers are equipment or medical devices that continuously emit a light beam, making surgery more productive. When doing dental surgery, coherent light beams are produced using dental lasers. Dental anesthetics, drills, and handpieces will no longer be used as surgical instruments. Additionally, rising consumer acceptance of dental tools and instruments produced by manufacturers is boosting the market for dental lasers.

This has the advantages of fewer injuries, less bleeding, and less contamination. Dental lasers are steadily gaining popularity since they require less exposure to light, heal more quickly, don't require anesthesia, and are portable due to their small size. To eliminate or reshape tissues during dental surgery, dental lasers create light. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow over the projected period due to the rising prevalence of dental problems and the least invasive nature of dental lasers. The market is expected to increase due to the benefits of laser dentistry, such as less bleeding and fewer required stitches. Other important elements that benefit the market are minimally invasive procedures and the speed with which dental procedures can be completed. Improvements in surgery and treatment are driving the market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.3 Billion CAGR 5.2% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of dental diseases Increasing dental tourism and rising dental healthcare expenditure

Market Competitive Landscape:

The outstanding companies in the dental lasers market are:

AMD Lasers

Fotona D.D.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Cao Group, Inc.

Convergent Dental, Inc.

Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH

Syneron Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd.

The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.

Zolar Technology & MFG. Co. Inc.

Dental Lasers Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Growing numbers of elderly people and edentulous instances may be a positive market driver. Shortly, the market would also experience rapid expansion because of the rise in periodontal illnesses such as tooth decay and bleeding gums. The market will have plenty of possibilities due to recent government measures to raise concerns about the market. Increased healthcare spending and minimally invasive procedures will foster market expansion. According to estimates, factors including high dental healthcare costs, government backing for the industry, and growing market participant penetration within the region will provide favorable conditions for market expansion.

Additionally, a significant factor supporting the market expansion for dental lasers is the increased prevalence of dental problems. The market for dental lasers is expanding as a result of favorable reimbursement regulations, as well as increased disposable income. Additionally, the rise in changing lifestyles and rising infrastructure spending on healthcare is the key industry factors that will further accelerate the market growth of the dental lasers. The increasing emphasis of manufacturers on implementing cutting-edge technologies is another important factor that will moderate the development rate of the dental lasers market.

Market Restraints:

Factors like inadequate reimbursement practices and high equipment ownership costs are anticipated to restrain the market's expansion for dental lasers during the anticipated period.

COVID 19 Analysis

There is a huge demand for medical supplies to treat the sick population. The most frequently used medical equipment in primary clinical care is respiratory support equipment, such as an oxygen generator, an atomizer, a life-support system, and a monitor. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused a large demand for medical supplies such as masks, gloves, and safety glasses. Medical experts have a significant supply demand due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. To ensure a consistent supply of personal safety gear on the market, manufacturers of these products have the chance to capitalize on the growing need for medical supplies.

Therefore, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the market for dental lasers. The producers of these goods can take advantage of the rising demand for medical supplies to guarantee a sufficient and ongoing availability of personal protective equipment on the market. Given these elements, COVID-19 is anticipated to substantially affect the dental lasers market.

Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical units. By products, the market includes soft tissue dental lasers and all dental tissue lasers. By application, the market includes endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, and periodontics.

Regional Insights

Due to the increasing usage of cutting-edge dental technologies and the concentration of large market players in North America, this area now holds a monopoly on the dental lasers market. Due to the increased incidence of dental problems and the region's expanding personal disposable income, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience market expansion. In the foreseeable future, emerging economies like Brazil will dominate the industry significantly. The high frequency of oral cancer, periodontal disease, caries, and gingivitis drives the region's market.

Additionally, it is anticipated that, shortly, technologically upgraded healthcare infrastructure will present growth potential. Due to the rising geriatric population, rising awareness, and rising inclination for minimally invasive procedures, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest growth rate in the dental lasers market.

