Maine CDC Seeking Participants for Maine Young Adult Survey

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is partnering with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) to administer a web-based anonymous health survey to enhance the data available on the young adult (18–30-year-old) population living in Maine. The Maine Young Adult Survey is a product of the Maine State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup (SEOW). The survey will be a representative sample from across the state, reaching at least 2,500 young adults with increased recruitment of key subpopulations. Participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

Why? There is little community-level data on the health habits of young adults in Maine. This survey attempts to fill the data gaps and will be used to guide and target strategic planning of prevention interventions and programs around substance abuse.

What can you do? Maine CDC is seeking your support in recruiting 18–30-year-old Mainers to complete the survey.

There are multiple ways you can support this effort:

When? Now! The Maine Young Adult Survey is live and will be open for respondents for approximately 8-10 weeks.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please email MEYoungAdultSurvey@pcgus.com or visit www.maineseow.com/yas.

 

