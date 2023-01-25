Systems Integrator Pine Networks Selects IP Infusion OcNOS® to Future-Proof its Customer Networks with Open, Scalable, Cost-Effective Operations

IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced today that Pine Networks, a leading European systems integrator, has selected IP Infusion's OcNOS® as the preferred network operating system (NOS) to transform its customers' networks to disaggregated, highly scalable and secure operations.

Based in France, Pine Networks is pioneering the way networks are designed, built, and operated by relying on disaggregated, virtualized, open technology and its vendor agnostic, highly scalable network management and performance monitoring solution. Pine Networks chose the OcNOS solution for its multitude of attributes, citing IP Infusion's diverse range of advanced technical features, interoperability with legacy systems, and a simplified licensing process.

"IP Infusion's innovative offering and excellent customer service enables us to support our mission to provide a deep reduction in our customers' total cost of ownership while we help them scale and deliver improved services," said Hadi Choueiry, Founder and Managing Director of Pine Networks. "IP Infusion's cost-effective solution provides the technical features and functions our customers need, with much shorter lead times, giving us an outstanding competitive edge."

Pine Networks is creating solutions so its customers can avoid vendor lock-in and achieve lower total cost of ownership with the OcNOS Cell Site Router / Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway, Aggregation Router / Provider Edge router and Data Center switches running on open networking hardware from IP Infusion's partners Edgecore and UfiSpace.

Pine Networks is integrating IP Infusion features that bolster network efficiency, speed and security for carrier ethernet, IP Routing, MPLS, segment routing and EVPN. Because OcNOS seamlessly interoperates with legacy routers from Cisco, Huawei, Nokia and Mikrotik, it has also successfully replaced these legacy vendors' equipment in Pine Networks customer systems.

"Pine Networks is bringing the advantages of disaggregation and virtualization to customer networks, and IP Infusion is proud to be part of this transformation," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "OcNOS delivers a multitude of field-tested benefits that lower costs, simplify operations and spur innovative new services."

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

About Pine Networks

Pine Networks, a France based systems integrator, transforms your network into an open, controllable and secure network by relying on disaggregated, virtualized and open technology. This new approach delivers multiple benefits such as cost savings, scalability, no vendor lock-in and efficiency. Our promise to our customers is a faster time to market, operational simplicity and at least 30% savings on TCO.

