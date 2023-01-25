Multibrackets launches Indoor Kiosk Landscape/Portrait for 15″ – 32″ displays
Experience the elegance of Multibracket's new indoor Kiosk, designed to support displays from 15" to 32". Display can be set in either landscape or portrait position. With a smart and flexible flat base it can be both free standing or bolted to the ground. With Easy access to the kiosk electric and data cables can be easily installed or maintained. This new kiosk is an ideal solution for most indoor applications including hotel, hospitality, retail, corporate.
Highlights Multibrackets Kiosks:
- Designed in Stockholm Sweden
- Display can be mounted in landscape or portait position
- Quality materials extends lifespan, 5-year warranty
- Built in mediashelf stores media players or other components
- Built in cable management
- Secured rear doors
- Freestanding or bolted to the floor
Read more on Multibrackets webpage: https://products.multibrackets.com/en/pro-series/pro-series-floorstands/m-pro-series-kiosk-black-15-32
Welcome visit Multibrackets at ISE 2023. Integrated Systems Europe is the world´s largest AV systems integration show.
The annual four-day event, takes place 31 Jan - 03 Feb in Fira De Barcelona, Gran Via – Spain. You will find us in Hall 3, booth 3R200.
Contact Multibrackets here: https://products.multibrackets.com/en/contact
Media Contact
Company Name: Multibrackets AB
Contact Person: Nicolas Persson
Email: Send Email
Phone: 46705809920
Address:Döbelnsgatan 21, 11th floor
City: Stockholm
State: Sverige
Country: Sweden
Website: www.multibrackets.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Multibrackets launches Indoor Kiosk Landscape/Portrait for 15\" - 32\" displays
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.