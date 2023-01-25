Multibrackets launches Indoor Kiosk Landscape/Portrait for 15″ – 32″ displays

Experience the elegance of Multibracket's new indoor Kiosk, designed to support displays from 15" to 32". Display can be set in either landscape or portrait position. With a smart and flexible flat base it can be both free standing or bolted to the ground. With Easy access to the kiosk electric and data cables can be easily installed or maintained. This new kiosk is an ideal solution for most indoor applications including hotel, hospitality, retail, corporate.

Highlights Multibrackets Kiosks:

Designed in Stockholm Sweden

Display can be mounted in landscape or portait position

Quality materials extends lifespan, 5-year warranty

Built in mediashelf stores media players or other components

Built in cable management

Secured rear doors

Freestanding or bolted to the floor



Read more on Multibrackets webpage: https://products.multibrackets.com/en/pro-series/pro-series-floorstands/m-pro-series-kiosk-black-15-32

Welcome visit Multibrackets at ISE 2023. Integrated Systems Europe is the world´s largest AV systems integration show.

The annual four-day event, takes place 31 Jan - 03 Feb in Fira De Barcelona, Gran Via – Spain. You will find us in Hall 3, booth 3R200.

Contact Multibrackets here: https://products.multibrackets.com/en/contact

Media Contact

Company Name: Multibrackets AB

Contact Person: Nicolas Persson

Email: Send Email

Phone: 46705809920

Address:Döbelnsgatan 21, 11th floor

City: Stockholm

State: Sverige

Country: Sweden

Website: www.multibrackets.com



