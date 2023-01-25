Canadian Critical Minerals Executes Facilities Agreement with BC Hydro for Bull River Mine

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. CCMI RIINF 2ZR ("Canadian Critical Minerals" or the "Company") hereby announces that it has executed a Facilities Agreement ("FA") with British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority ("BCH") for its Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, British Columbia. The FA was completed following a Facilities Study ("FS") by BCH to define interconnection requirements and establish a timetable for BCH's ability to meet the Company's proposed service date. The reconnection is scheduled to be completed on or before June 30, 2023.

The BRM project is currently connected to BCH through a 12.47kV service line which provides up to 2,000 kVA in contract demand which is sufficient to continue with care and maintenance activities including dewatering of the underground mining infrastructure. Under the new FA, BCH will reconnect the Company to an existing 66kV transmission line which will provide up to 5,000 kVA in contract demand to the property. The increased demand is required for the Company to restart the mill and resume underground mining operations. The new transmission interconnection provides for reductions in energy and demand charges relative to the current unit rates. BCH's estimate for system reinforcements and revenue metering associated with the reconnection is $150,000. The cost estimate has an accuracy range of +35%/-15%.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO commented, "To-date reconnection to the 66kV transmission line has been delayed pending delivery of some key electrical components including switchgear. All key components have now been secured. We look forward to working with BCH to complete the reconnection."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.is a mining company primarily focused on the development of two near-term copper production assets in Canada. The Company's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135MM lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. The Company's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1,300MM lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@braveheartresources.com

Website: www.braveheartresources.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

