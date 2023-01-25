MOD Pizza Tests Oven-Baked Wings in Dallas and Salt Lake City; Looks to Deepen Menu Innovation In 2023

Now Available In 28 MOD locations; Exclusive 50% Offer For MOD Rewards Members

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC ("MOD Pizza", "MOD" or the "Company") the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced the addition of oven-baked wings to the menu at 28 locations in Dallas and Salt Lake City. The new craveable and shareable wings are hand-tossed in sauces and oven-baked, offering customers over 35 sweet, spicy and savory flavor combinations. Served in six- or 12-piece portions, MOD's new wings offer five signature recipes and seven dipping sauces - perfect for pairing with any pizza or salad, or sharing with a group.

FIVE CRAVEABLE FLAVORS – HAND-TOSSED AND OVEN-BAKED UNTIL CRISPY

BBQ Hot Honey : Sweet & smokey BBQ sauce, ​drizzled after baking with sweet chili-infused honey

: Sweet & smokey BBQ sauce, ​drizzled after baking with sweet chili-infused honey Buffalo : Hot, tangy classic buffalo sauce

: Hot, tangy classic buffalo sauce Sri-Rancha : Irresistible blend of spicy sriracha & cool, creamy ranch, ​drizzled with ranch after baking

: Irresistible blend of spicy sriracha & cool, creamy ranch, ​drizzled with ranch after baking Parmesan Garlic Rosemary : Delicious combination of garlic, parmesan cheese and fresh-chopped rosemary

: Delicious combination of garlic, parmesan cheese and fresh-chopped rosemary Original: Oven-baked until crispy, ready for dipping in one of seven signature dipping sauces

SEVEN FRESH AND DELICIOUS DIPPING SAUCES

Ranch

Hot Buffalo

BBQ Sauce

Balsamic Fig Glaze

Red Sauce

Pesto

Sri-Rancha

"Quality, customization and variety are key reasons our customers are drawn to MOD, and our new wings give them even more to love," said Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, MOD Pizza. "Wings have been in our culinary pipeline for a while, and we were committed to working through our testing process to bring our customers the high-quality, craveable and customizable product they've come to expect. We'll continue to lean into menu innovation in 2023, and have a number of exciting products to test and debut throughout the year."

The introduction of MOD Wings joins other MOD menu innovations, including the addition of a plant-based Italian Sausage, a new salad menu with proprietary dressings in 2021, and a new series of seasonal, limited-edition No Name Cakes that were featured throughout 2022.

MOD REWARDS MEMBERS SPECIAL OFFERS

To celebrate the launch of MOD Wings, select MOD Rewards members can enjoy two exclusive offers:

50% off an order of MOD Wings

MOD Rewards members can enjoy 50% off a 6- or 12-piece order of wings* when they purchase a MOD-size pizza or salad. Offer is valid January 30 to February 5, 2023.

*When using their MOD Rewards account online, in-store or in app. Limit one offer per account member. At participating locations only, while supplies last.

Free Delivery for Game Day Weekend in Dallas and Salt Lake City

Valid online or via the MOD app, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, 2023, at participating locations. Not available through 3rd party delivery sites.

MOD Wings are now available in all Dallas and Salt Lake City locations for in-store dining, pick-up and delivery. Prices range from $8.97-$9.47 for a six-piece, and $16.47-$16.97 for a 12-piece, depending on store location.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 530 stores system-wide** across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members.

**The term "system-wide" refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

