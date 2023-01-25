SageHome caps a year of growth, expanding to four new states in partnership with Kohler

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SageHome Inc., the aging-in-place specialist, is proud to announce it has expanded to four new states in partnership with Kohler Co. The expansion, covering Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, completes a stellar year of achievements for the company and will form the springboard for SageHome's growth and expansion plans in 2023.

It follows a year that saw the Marietta, GA headquartered company expand its operations from 6 states to 14 through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Following its strategic partnership with Cairngorm Capital Partners in April 2022, SageHome successfully launched its bath division and three highly regarded bath installation brands: New Bath Today, Smart Bath, and Midwest Bath, generating a 70% year-on-year increase in revenues by the close of 2022. The company increased its headcount by 63% to meet this demand, adding 31 new install crews and 43 new in-home design consultants. In parallel, it significantly enhanced its employees’ benefits, advancing its goal to make SageHome the best employer in the Home Services sector.

The expansion accelerates SageHome’s mission to create a full-service, national aging-in-place solution and will drive its ambitious 2023 growth plan, which aims to fulfill the unmet requirements of the US’ soaring senior population. Now customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will experience the same quality installations and service that its existing customers in the Midwest and Southeast know and trust.

The Kohler name carries strong brand recognition and consumer trust. Its range of luxury senior living products provides safe, innovative, and stylish options and is renowned for its quality. Partner companies are carefully vetted to ensure they meet the same exacting standards, quality of workmanship, and values that underpin Kohler’s brand. Sharing the same values and customer demographic, SageHome’s expertise in rapid installations of walk-in baths, low threshold showers, and other modifications makes this an obvious alliance.

Brian Hutto, SageHome’s President & CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Kohler Co. to expand the SageHome platform into Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. This partnership will allow us to reach and enhance the lives of more seniors in those states. The collective experience of the SageHome team will ensure that our customers receive the best service and best quality home solutions that enable them to remain in place for longer.”

He added, “We expect 2023 to be another year of growth and in anticipation, we are preparing to recruit another 35 install teams and 30 in-home design consultants to meet demand. To ensure our customer communication and customer service continue to impress, we are also overhauling our entire IT infrastructure. We will also be expanding our range of solutions, to bring the best and most stylish options to people who wish to age in place gracefully.”

For further information, please call Katherine Ritchie on +44 20 8347 6183 or email katherine@krconsult.co.uk

About SageHome

SageHome is a home services organization whose mission is to provide stylish home modifications for people who want to gracefully age in place. The company’s focus is on building a national solution for all seniors through both acquisitive and organic growth. As the first step, it launched its bath division and three highly regarded bath installation brands: New Bath Today, Smart Bath, and Midwest Bath, in 2022, which now operates in 14 states across the Midwest and Southeast, and is growing rapidly. As most senior slips, falls, and injuries occur in the bathroom, SageHome’s initial focus on the bathroom allows it to make the greatest impact societally, by providing safer bathrooms in the states that it operates in.



You can read more about this ground-breaking business at: sagehomenow.com, newbathtub.com, smartbath.com, and midwestbath.com

For more information, call 678.932.8327 or email: service@sagehomenow.com