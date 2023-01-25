Cardiovascular Associates of America Welcomes Travis Stamper and Brad Tillman to Operations Team
Stamper Joins as Vice President of Ambulatory Surgery Centers Development Tillman Joins as Director, Practice Performance
We are delighted to welcome Travis and Brad to the operations team – they bring powerful backgrounds to offer our platform and assist us in advancing both the care model and the contracting model.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) announced today that Travis Stamper is appointed to vice president, of Ambulatory Surgery Center (“ASC”) Development and Brad Tillman to director, of Practice Performance, effective immediately. With more than 30 years of healthcare experience, Stamper brings extensive leadership to CVAUSA, including vast experience in the acute care setting, cardiovascular service line management, and as a cardiovascular ASC developer and manager. In addition, he is a trained cardiovascular invasive specialist (Cath Lab, EP, Interventional Radiology, Hybrid OR) and a licensed and registered Respiratory Therapist in Utah and Florida. At CVAUSA, Stamper will be a key member of the operations team reporting to Suzette Jaskie, COO, and will focus on the development and optimization of ASCs and OBLs across the platform.
“I am extremely excited to join this incredible team at CVAUSA where I can apply the skills and knowledge which I have accumulated during my journey as a healthcare professional,” said Travis Stamper, vice president of Ambulatory Surgery Centers Development, CVAUSA. “To be able to creatively use this experience in order to support the practice partners at CVAUSA is absolutely the highlight of my career.”
Tillman has more than 35 years of finance, accounting, and cardiovascular knowledge and experience. He specializes in data analytics, budgeting, and forecasting, as well as revenue cycle management and revenue analysis. Prior to his new role at CVAUSA, Brad served in the practice financial leadership role for notable practices, such as Prairie Heart in Springfield, IL. Tillman’s skill set will greatly benefit CVAUSA and each of its practices as he takes on the role of director, Practice Performance.
“I look forward to working with each of our practices to help them improve their processes and increase their bottom lines,” said Brad Tillman director, Practice Performance.
If interested in learning more about a physician practice management partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America, backed by Webster Equity Partners, aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered cardiology practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefiting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on how to expand your healthcare practice with Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
