Fairfield Market Research Says Sales in Fitness Equipment Market Will Soar with At-home Fitness Investments

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to the shooting rate of chronic disease prevalence, and consistently mounting obesity cases, the global market for fitness equipment receives tailwinds from the rapidly developing health and wellness awareness among consumers worldwide. The Global Wellness Institute marks a prominently thriving trend of people developing a tendency of seeking fitness in the comfort of their homes. Fairfield Market Research intends to conduct thorough research on a similar line, in a new upcoming report on global fitness equipment market. The COVID-19 outbreak unpredictably turned out to be a major booster to fitness equipment sales as consumers sought engagement in at-home fitness activities during the lockdowns amid the pandemic situation. A recent study released on Business Wire has reported more than 150% hike in sales of fitness equipment driven by the pandemic alone. Fairfield’s study further marks growth in demand from those as well who are fitness non-enthusiasts. While surging at-home fitness investments primarily contribute toward market expansion, growing popularity of fitness studios offering online workout and meditation classes also prolong the growth curve of market. High price point will however remain a significant impediment facing market in the long run, says research.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Cardiovascular training equipment continue to register the highest revenue generation and the report clearly attributes the lead of this segment to more consumers seeking muscle and heart workout at home. With consistently expanding patient pool of diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, demand for cardiovascular fitness equipment will be afloat. Increasing consumer inclination toward having a strong cardio portfolio provides an impetus to the cardiovascular training equipment segment. Strength training equipment are also likely to emerge lucrative as a growing number of workout enthusiasts aim to gain muscle mass and strengthen bones and joints. The reports further says health clubs and gyms will maintain lead over home consumers. Although rocketing enrolments at gyms, health and fitness clubs, and workout studios uphold this market segment, the at-home fitness trend is also picking pace rapidly, which is expected to elevate the scope of growth for home consumers segment in fitness equipment market.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The growth of home gymnasium trend across North America, especially the US, will keep the demand afloat. Fairfield’s research highlights an important factor accounting for North America’s primacy in global fitness equipment market. Robust presence and performance of domestic fitness brands like Life Fitness, Precor Incorporated, and Cybex International that lead large markets with attractive offerings, will fortify the market expansion here. On the other hand, rising consumer affluence across the Asian subcontinent will create a strong ground for market proliferation. Notable increase in spending on home fitness equipment is poised to develop high-potential markets across South Korea, India, China, and Japan.

Global Fitness Equipment Market Competition

The Fairfield Market Research report would profile some of the leaders in global fitness equipment market space to reveal their strategic competitive insights. A few of the profiled companies include Nautilus, Inc., Seca, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Cybex International, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Technology Co., Ltd.., Life Fitness, Schnell Trainigsgerate GmbH, ICON Health & Fitness, General Electric, Torque Fitness, Tanita Corporation of America, Inc., Johnson Health Tech, Precor Incorporated, and Kettler.

