Candles Market Size Worth USD 10,656.07 Million by 2028 at 5.28% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Scope:

Having candles in your home is a must. All homes have them, and while they may not get much use, they are there just in case. Candles are a need throughout the winter months due to power outages and attempts to conserve electricity. Most business establishments also use scented candles as a form of therapy for their customers. As a result, the products classified as part of the global market have healthy year-round demand.

Report Scope:

Competitive Dynamics:

Here is a breakdown of the global powerhouses fueling the candle industry's upward trajectory:

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Dandong Evelight Candle Industry Co. Ltd.

Empire Candle

ZHONG Nam Industrial (International) Co. Ltd

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

BeCandle

Candle-lite

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Colonial Candle

Armadilla Wax Works

Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.

NEST, Inc.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Among the general population, candle use is on the rise. The most common form of its application is in aesthetically pleasing products. So, the candle market has more room to expand thanks to this sudden uptick in demand.

The previous candles market projection period was greater, but with current demand levels, the market size predicted for the forecast years is expected to be even larger than the previous records. Thus, it follows that a rise in demand is anticipated during the foreseeable future. Thus, the major businesses are seeking to hire skilled workers so that they can boost output without lowering product quality.

The candles are also seeing increased use in commercial settings, such as spas and massage studios. Scented candles, a subset of luxury candles often used in therapeutic contexts, are frequently purchased in large quantities by commercial enterprises. As consumers' purchasing power grows and their tastes evolve, they are more likely to invest in higher-quality candles with more unusual fragrances and decorative details, boosting the worldwide candle business.

With more and more people looking for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional candles, the industry has a lot of potential for growth in the near future. Carbon blackening is a concern with traditional candle products, driving up demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

As a result, this is responsible for the recent surge in the candle industry, as the dominant firms in the sector have ramped up production to match the surging demand. Holidays and the Christmas season tend to bring in more customers and increased sales.

Market Restraints

Raw material costs that go into these candles are quite variable. As a result, the rate of change between demand and supply is being affected. The major companies are planning to overcome this by keeping the demand steady and stockpiling the raw resources for a short time. Loss is another possibility when raw materials are stored for a long time without being used.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Candle sales were also negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. The market demand was significantly lower than usual. And this is why the worldwide market dropped so drastically in the early part of 2021. No one was allowed to work in factories, therefore output was minimal and production was restricted. The COVID outbreak was eventually contained, and production is back to normal. Demand has consequently soared! The major businesses are also adding staff and building new factories to keep up with the rising demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Category

The economical candle market is booming, and it's growing faster than the luxury candle market. Forecasts estimate that the economic candles market will be worth USD 10,656.07 million by the end of 2028.

During the period of the current forecast, the luxury candles market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.36%. As can be seen from the tastes of the buying public, there is a need for both of these variations.

by material

paraffin wax is expected to be worth USD 10,656.07 million by 2028's conclusion due to its widespread application and high valuation predictions. In terms of subsegments, the forecast for vegetable wax is 5.28 percent CAGR. The market for more hygienic wax candles is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

In the foreseeable future, the North American market is anticipated to be the most lucrative. It is also anticipated that Europe would experience significant growth in the next years. The popularity of scented candles in the US is likely to gain substantial momentum over the review period.

In addition to being the largest Candles market, Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing area.

During the estimated time period, Europe was the primary consumer market for candles worldwide. Europe is made up of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the rest of Europe. When it comes to international trade, Europe is a major role. By banding together to form the European Union, European economies have grown at the same rate across all member states. Because of uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit talks, the UK will be unable to participate in the EU's trade and investment market, which could have a severe effect on the country's economy. There has been no letup in Europe's current economic growth, and this trend should continue throughout the coming years.

