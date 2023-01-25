CSN Workforce and Economic Development Launches Cannabis Certificates to Meet Growing Industry Demand
Our partnership w/ Green Flower will propel us into another top Las Vegas industry where we can prepare local talent for relevant & emerging opportunities supporting social & economic mobility for all”HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is partnering with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, to offer in-demand programs to support the rapidly growing cannabis industry. There are three certificate programs - Advanced Dispensary Associate, Advanced Manufacturing Agent, and Advanced Cultivation Technician.
— Stavan Corbett, College of Southern Nevada
"Partnering with the Las Vegas community and the needs of its workforce is always a priority for the Division of Workforce and Economic Development. Our partnership with Green Flower will propel us into another top Las Vegas industry where we can prepare local talent for relevant and emerging opportunities supporting social and economic mobility for all," said Stavan Corbett, CSN Director of Business Development, Division of Workforce and Economic Development.
Each course starts with the basics of compliance. Advanced Manufacturing Agent students will learn about cannabis processing and manufacturing cannabis-infused products, while the Advanced Cultivation Technician Program will explore botany and best practices for growing and cultivating cannabis plants. Advanced Dispensary Associate Program students will learn the ins and outs of working in cannabis sales.
“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with the College of Southern Nevada to offer our three cannabis industry training courses. Known for creating flexible, student-centered programs that help students start, change and build careers, CSN is uniquely positioned to help people enter and grow in the ever-expanding and rapidly growing cannabis industry,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower’s Vice President of Higher Education. “Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these courses.”
Each certificate program takes eight weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will receive a Credly badge and gain access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $750 and are now open for enrollment.
For more information or to register, please visit https://cannabiseducation.dwed.csn.edu/
------------------
About College of Southern Nevada
CSN is a fully accredited institution offering hundreds of degrees and certificates in 70 academic programs—with 26 degrees and certificates available entirely online. The Division of Workforce & Economic Development was established in 2005 to meet the training needs of Southern Nevada’s workforce and employers. The Division is an entrepreneurial and self-supporting arm of CSN that works with the region’s business and key industry sectors in the assessment, design and implementation of customized curricula and training programs. It also provides services to students, employers, employees and adult learners seeking education opportunities, new skills and career advancement.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
Richard Lake
College of Southern Nevada
+1 702-651-7715
pr@csn.edu