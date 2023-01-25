Syntega FM App - The Reinvention of Radio
Android and Windows users can now discover the diversity of the worlds Internet radios with an inventive app. Syntega FM is breaking new ground!ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The free software compiles the most popular providers based on freely selectable music genres from over 35,000 radio stations. Thanks to an appealing design and convenient search functions, exploring a wide variety of music genres becomes a pleasure!
"Syntega FM was developed by music lovers for music lovers. Unlike many other providers, we have consistently focused on individual musical tastes. The most popular stations offer pure music and are hardly interrupted by speech or advertising!", says Stefan Schmitt, Managing Director of Syntega IT.
The top features
- Popular genre recommendations
- Convenient search functions
- Song cover display with year
- Playlist history and favourites
- Song replay via Spotify and YouTube
- Song "Share" web-feature
- Sleep timer
Syntega FM is financed by sparingly placed advertisements.
The app is available for Android users in the Google Playstore:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=it.syntega.SyntegaFM
Download of the Windows- and independent Android APK-Version at https://syntega.fm
The app will also be released for iOS and Mac OSX in the first quarter of 2023. Interested users could already pre-register for the beta test at https://syntega.fm/beta
About Syntega IT
Syntega IT has been developing innovative software and IT solutions for 25 years, both on behalf of customers and own products. The company always prefers creative approaches beyond the common mainstream. In 2022, the business area was expanded to include the development of high-quality multi-platform apps.
Stefan Schmitt
Syntega IT
email us here