Ukraine: new online game helps raise youth awareness of the risks of abuse

Ukrainian NGO Strada-Ukraine has  developed and launched a game quest for young people to raise their awareness of the pitfalls of abusive relationships that can lead to domestic and gender-based violence.

The virtual experience ‘Live without illusions’, supported by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme, highlights this topic in an interactive way adapted for a young audience.

La Strada representative Valeria Bondar said the quest is based on real-life situations, and focuses on countering four forms of violence: psychological, economic, sexual, and physical.

Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, noted that Russia’s war of aggression had exacerbated vulnerabilities. “During these extremely hard times, it is more important than ever to reach out to young people in an appropriate way, in a language that is both supportive and engaging, especially when speaking about issues like abuse. We are glad to provide assistance, together with our partners, to Ukrainian civil society which is doing exactly that,” he said.

