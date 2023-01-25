EBRD and the Netherlands support food security in Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is joining forces with the government of the Netherlands to back Ukraine’s agribusiness sector and safeguard global food security.

The Netherlands is providing a €25 million funded guarantee to support private companies operating in critical agri-related industries, whether it be farming or food processing, transport or imports.

Last year it provided a €70 million grant supporting an EBRD loan to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission company, for urgent repairs to the infrastructure that was heavily bombed during Russia’s war on the country.

“The war on Ukraine puts at risk food security globally, because Ukraine is a significant food producer and exporter. The financing will back Ukraine’s agri-related private companies, helping overcome the looming global food crisis,” said EBRD Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships, Ines Rocha.

