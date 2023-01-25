Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,815 in the last 365 days.

EBRD and the Netherlands support food security in Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is joining forces with the government of the Netherlands to back Ukraine’s agribusiness sector and safeguard global food security.  

The Netherlands is providing a €25 million funded guarantee to support private companies operating in critical agri-related industries, whether it be farming or food processing, transport or imports. 

Last year it provided a €70 million grant supporting an EBRD loan to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission company, for urgent repairs to the infrastructure that was heavily bombed during Russia’s war on the country.

“The war on Ukraine puts at risk food security globally, because Ukraine is a significant food producer and exporter. The financing will back Ukraine’s agri-related private companies, helping overcome the looming global food crisis,” said EBRD Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships, Ines Rocha.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD and the Netherlands support food security in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.