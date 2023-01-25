EU Delegation to Ukraine launches call for proposals for EU Networks events

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites Team Europe Ukraine, College of Europe Alumni Association, Young European Ambassadors, and EU Study Days Alumni to participate in the call for proposals for EU Networks events. In 2023, the Delegation plans to support seven events, aimed at informing the public, media and local authorities about the priority areas of EU policy and EU-Ukraine cooperation.

The thematic priorities are: EU assistance to Ukraine during the war, rebuilding Ukraine, fulfilling the EU membership criteria, the European idea, European values and principles, EU security policy, local economic development, digitalisation, the environment, human capital investment, and SME support.

Possible forms of events are: conference, round table, media club, training, webinars, open lectures, online lessons, public debates and other creative forms.

The deadline for applications is 15 March.

