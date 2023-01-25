First ever conference on social, environmental and corporate governance standards takes place in Moldova

The first edition of the ESG Conference, dedicated to environmental, social and corporate governance standards took place in the Moldovan capital Chișinău on 23 January.

Representatives of the business community, public sector, development partners, academia, and civil society, as well as local and foreign experts and investors discussed ESG standards, trends and regulations and the practical possibilities for their implementation in Moldova. They shared their views on the role of policymakers in strengthening ESG practices and encouraging the adoption of the EU acquis, shared expertise on regulatory and market trends, and analysed the readiness of the financial sector for sustainable transformation.

“Effective corporate ESG integration is vital for risk management, as countries move towards net zero economies. It is also essential for unlocking new business opportunities, adjusting to changing customer behaviour and being an attractive employer,” said Alexandru Cosovan, Associate Director, Senior Banker at the EBRD.

The conference was organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova (AmCham), with the support of EBRD, EU and UNDP.

