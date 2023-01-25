EU Civil Protection Mechanism: powerful transformer on its way from Lithuania to Ukraine

A powerful transformer offered by Lithuania is on its way to Ukraine to bolster the country’s energy infrastructure severely affected by Russian attacks.

The transformer is five metres high, ten metres long, and weighs 200 tonnes.

Offered by Litgrid, a Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, it is part of the biggest logistics operation ever coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Ukraine has already received 1,239 transformers and 1,427 generators (with a total capacity of 84865 KVa) since the start of the operation, according to the EU Civil Mechanism.

