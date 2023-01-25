European Solidarity Corps: Volunteering in non-formal educational activities in Romania

Romanian NGO ‘Greentin Centre for Sustainable Development’ invites volunteers to join its team from 3 April 2023 to 28 May 2023.

‘Greentin’ promotes non-formal educational activities in rural areas in Maramures and Satu Mare, two counties in the North of Romania.

Accommodation will be provided in three-bedroom apartments in Baia Mara. Volunteers will receive a meal allowance, and transport for activities will be arranged by Greentin.

Participants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine who are interested in gaining experience in the education sector, are open-minded and eager to work in an international team, able to communicate in English, can apply through the European Solidarity Corps platform.

Press release