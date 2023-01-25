Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,781 in the last 365 days.

European Solidarity Corps: Volunteering in non-formal educational activities in Romania

Romanian NGO ‘Greentin Centre for Sustainable Development’ invites volunteers to join its team from 3 April 2023 to 28 May 2023.

‘Greentin’ promotes non-formal educational activities in rural areas in Maramures and Satu Mare, two counties in the North of Romania.

Accommodation will be provided in three-bedroom apartments in Baia Mara. Volunteers will receive a meal allowance, and transport for activities will be arranged by Greentin.

Participants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine who are interested in gaining experience in the education sector, are open-minded and eager to work in an international team, able to communicate in English, can apply through the European Solidarity Corps platform.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Solidarity Corps: Volunteering in non-formal educational activities in Romania

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.