Canadian Banc Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (the “Company’) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight marketing of Preferred Shares (TSX: BK.PR.A) and Class A Shares (TSX: BK) of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $45.1 million.

The offering is being led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The sales period of the overnight offering has now ended.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2023 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the TSX.

The Preferred Shares are being offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 7.95% and the Class A Shares are being offered at a price of $13.75 per Class A Share with a target yield of 14.47%.

The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on January 24, 2023 was $10.14 and $14.09, respectively.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows:

Bank of Montreal Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada
The Bank of Nova Scotia National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
     

The Company’s investment objectives are to:

     Preferred Shares:

  1. provide holders with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the prevailing Canadian prime rate plus 1.50% (minimum annual rate of 5.0% and maximum annual rate of 8.0%) based on original issue price; and
  2. on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2023 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original $10 issue price of those shares.

     Class A Shares:

  1. provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions currently targeted to be at the annualized rate of 15% based upon the volume-weighted average trading price of the Class A Shares for the last three trading days of the preceding month; and
  2. on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2023 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original issue price of those shares.

A prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 22, 2021, as amended May 30, 2022, containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares being offered will be filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.canadianbanc.com
info@quadravest.com


