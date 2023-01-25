UBI Global Names Embarc Collective Among the World’s Top Challengers in Annual Rankings of Business Incubators and Accelerators

/EIN News/ -- With this recognition, Embarc Collective gains the distinction of being one of only two U.S.-based programs in the top rankings



TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embarc Collective , Florida’s fastest-growing startup hub, has been recognized as a global Top Challenger incubation program by UBI Global World Rankings 2021-2022 of Business Incubators and Accelerators. UBI Global , the Stockholm-based innovation intelligence company and community known for the assessment and mapping of business incubators and accelerators, released its benchmarks and rankings as assessed by the World Benchmark Study 2021-2022.

Achievement of Top Challenger status signifies that Embarc Collective has demonstrated outstanding impact and performance relative to other business incubators and accelerators. As a Top Challenger, Embarc Collective outperforms its global peers by demonstrating exceptional value for client startups, value for the local innovation ecosystem, and overall attractiveness as an organization.

“Being benchmarked based on the quality of our offering and recognized as a top incubation program worldwide means we are actualizing the vision of Embarc Collective — to help put Florida, and specifically Tampa Bay, on the map as a great place to build a technology business,” said Lakshmi Shenoy, CEO of Embarc Collective. “This global ranking is especially exciting given that Embarc Collective is the only physical startup hub in the U.S. to be recognized.”

The performance and impact of Embarc Collective were measured across 21 KPIs against other programs from around the world. The Benchmark Study assessed 1,895 programs, received 356 applications, and ultimately benchmarked 109 programs. Just 41 organizations made the Top Performer or Challenger rankings.

“Following a rigorous data-driven approach, we assessed and benchmarked incubation organizations across the world,” said Joshua Sowah, Head of Research at UBI Global. “Our study is in tune with the multiple facets of the international incubation ecosystem and illustrates critical challenges and opportunities the participating organizations face.”

With its customizable support model and staff of experienced coaches, Embarc Collective challenges the traditional startup support paradigm, delivering unparalleled resources for Florida-based startups. In 2021, it became Florida’s fastest-growing startup hub and surpassed 125 member startups, quintupling its membership since its launch in 2019.

“Building a company is a challenging process, but having access to the world-class resources of Embarc Collective gives startups a powerful edge,” said Brian Murphy, Founder and CEO of ReliaQuest and Chairman of Embarc Collective. “UBI Global’s recognition of Embarc Collective, one of only two U.S.-based programs recognized in the rankings, further proves that the organization’s top-rated individualized support is making a meaningful difference in bolstering our startup ecosystem.”

For more information about Embarc Collective, attend the official Open House on February 15.

For the full World Rankings Report 2021-2022 of business incubators and accelerators, please visit ubi-global.com/rankings/ .

About Embarc Collective

Embarc Collective is the fastest-growing nonprofit startup hub in Florida helping founders in the Tampa Bay region build bold, scalable, thriving companies. Embarc Collective offers hands-on support driven by the unique goals and needs of each member startup at its 32,000 square-foot headquarters in downtown Tampa. Member companies receive customized, ongoing coaching and support from startup veterans to help propel member companies’ growth. Embarc Collective has been recognized by UBI Global World Rankings 2021-2022 as a Top Challenger for its incubation program and continues to work with a growing roster of over 125 early-stage startups. For more information about Embarc Collective, visit www.embarccollective.com .

About UBI Global

UBI Global is a Swedish-based innovation intelligence company and community specializing in mapping, highlighting, and connecting the world of business incubation. Through a community of more than 1,000 member organizations from over 90 countries worldwide, UBI Global provides matchmaking, ranking, benchmarking, and research services to corporations and business incubation organizations. Previous results from UBI Global’s studies have been featured on BBC Radio, The Chicago Tribune, Le Figaro, Der Standard, The Huffington Post, The Irish Times, France 3, and many other media outlets around the world.

Media Contact

Crystal Hermond

crystal@propllr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362c0db7-f193-485e-9712-8784d488b049