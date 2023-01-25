Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/24/2023 Close: $44.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $1,516,000 or $1.34 per common share compared to $1,358,000 or $1.19 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4,248,000 compared to $3,780,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was $100,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $80,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Total noninterest income was $1,070,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1,032,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3,415,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $3,219,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $3,139,000 or $2.76 per common share compared to $2,828,000 or $2.47 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 was $8,624,000 compared to $7,593,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $400,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and $130,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Total noninterest income was $2,096,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2,245,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Noninterest expense was $6,606,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and $6,427,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2022 represented a return on average common equity of 13.71% and 13.66%, respectively, compared to 9.92% and 10.32% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2021. The three and six months ended December 31, 2022 represented a return on average assets of 1.14% and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 1.10%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.25% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,083,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $2,344,000 at June 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.47% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $538,328,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $45,610,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and twelve Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

  December 31 June 30
  2022 2022
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 14,971,688   $ 7,122,187  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   2,223,198     48,456,109  
Cash and cash equivalents   17,194,886     55,578,296  
     
Securities available for sale   117,703,726     115,717,308  
Loans held for sale   -     248,000  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,722,103 at    
December 31, 2022 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022   374,270,599     335,672,317  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   2,532,043     2,105,470  
Premises and equipment, net   8,372,618     8,481,385  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,162,121     1,138,165  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,926,218     9,767,792  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   9,325     75,025  
Other assets   4,652,723     3,630,737  
Total assets $ 538,327,857   $ 534,918,093  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 64,065,472   $ 55,960,708  
Interest-bearing   422,170,715     428,550,708  
Total deposits   486,236,187     484,511,416  
     
Borrowings   3,100,000     -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,381,934     3,758,195  
Total liabilities   492,718,121     488,269,611  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,130,963 - December 31, 2022 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,030,575     9,940,774  
Retained earnings   58,887,026     56,384,625  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,898,564 )   (7,726,089 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 705,365 shares at December 31, 2022 and    
696,023 shares at June 30, 2022   (12,427,664 )   (11,969,191 )
Total shareholders' equity   45,609,736     46,648,482  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 538,327,857   $ 534,918,093  


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

  Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
  2022 2021 2022 2021
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees $ 4,242,834 $ 3,362,773 $ 8,112,347 $ 6,755,289
Taxable securities   462,321   331,914   904,146   686,485
Tax exempt securities   468,809   407,372   920,439   821,630
Other   122,509   25,096   284,081   43,849
Total interest and dividend income   5,296,473   4,127,155   10,221,013   8,307,253
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits   1,047,197   347,651   1,595,550   714,322
Borrowings   1,372   1   1,372   1
Total interest expense   1,048,569   347,652   1,596,922   714,323
         
Net interest income   4,247,904   3,779,503   8,624,091   7,592,930
         
Provision for loan losses   100,000   80,000   400,000   130,000
         
Net interest income after provision for        
loan losses   4,147,904   3,699,503   8,224,091   7,462,930
         
Noninterest income:        
Net gains on sales of loans   70,746   72,163   138,892   354,826
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -   10,250   -   10,250
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -   13,770   11,841   6,754
Commission income   305,588   313,632   624,008   636,236
Service charges and fees   282,653   246,442   562,083   509,672
Earnings on life insurance   80,122   77,282   158,426   153,647
Other   330,622   298,788   600,418   574,096
Total noninterest income   1,069,731   1,032,327   2,095,668   2,245,481
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and benefits   1,867,630   1,778,904   3,638,297   3,491,114
Occupancy and equipment   304,998   320,454   612,381   646,470
Professional   107,657   106,231   216,908   225,150
Marketing   84,978   105,686   178,952   218,054
Deposit insurance premium   42,943   33,000   80,943   66,000
Regulatory assessment   8,089   9,360   16,179   18,720
Correspondent bank charges   22,007   19,186   44,423   38,710
Data processing   469,446   413,164   800,588   832,436
Printing, postage and supplies   77,515   75,994   155,327   148,278
Expense on life insurance   21,994   21,332   44,093   42,764
Contribution expense   10,375   10,513   19,876   31,527
Expense on REO   1,121   4,961   5,904   1,025
Other   396,732   319,979   792,312   667,017
Total noninterest expense   3,415,485   3,218,764   6,606,183   6,427,265
         
Income before income taxes   1,802,150   1,513,066   3,713,576   3,281,146
         
Income tax expense   286,650   155,358   575,037   452,894
         
Net income $ 1,515,500 $ 1,357,708 $ 3,138,539 $ 2,828,252


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
  2022 2021 2022 2021
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $1.34   $1.19   $2.76   $2.47  
Diluted earnings $1.34   $1.19   $2.76   $2.47  
Dividends paid $0.28   $0.26   $0.56   $0.52  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,130,963     1,143,377     1,135,688     1,144,291  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,130,963     1,143,377     1,130,963     1,143,377  
         
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.25 %   3.07 %   3.31 %   3.15 %
Return on average assets ***   1.13 %   1.03 %   1.17 %   1.10 %
Return on average common equity ***   13.71 %   9.92 %   13.66 %   10.32 %
         
  December 31 June 30    
  2022 2022    
Nonperforming assets * $2,083,441   $2,344,693      
Repossessed assets $9,325   $75,025      
         
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


