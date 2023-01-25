MEDIA ADVISORY: Journalist Bob Woodward (The Trump Tapes) availability following TVO Today Live event

Attend this live event on Thursday, January 26 in Toronto, Ontario

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legendary journalist Bob Woodward will join Steve Paikin at TVO Today Live, which will feature a conversation on Mr. Woodward’s new audiobook, The Trump Tapes, as well as an in-depth discussion on the state of American democracy and the impact Donald Trump has had in shaping politics in the U.S., Canada and abroad.

Media are invited to attend the Thursday, January 26 event, after which Mr. Woodward will make himself available for media questions.

This event has been sold out (via Eventbrite). Members of the media who have not yet registered for the event can confirm attendance via email.

Truth and Trump: An evening with Bob Woodward

DATE: Thursday, January 26, 2023

TIME: 7 pm ET

LOCATION: Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles Street, Toronto, ON M5S 2C7

AGENDA: Doors open at 6:30 pm. On-stage discussion begins at 7 pm with audience Q&A and Mr. Woodward’s media availability to follow.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Minogue, TVO. sminogue@tvo.org

This is the fourth in a series of TVO Today Live events on the future of democracy, made possible through the support of the Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Learn more about TVO Today Live.

BACKGROUND:

An era-defining reporter, Bob Woodward’s groundbreaking work with Carl Bernstein on the Watergate scandal in the 1970s contributed to the downfall of President Richard Nixon. His latest work is The Trump Tapes, an engrossing audiobook that examines Trump’s time in office through 20 exclusive interviews with the former president himself. It caps a trilogy of books Woodward has written about this undeniably controversial figure who reshaped American politics.

- 30 -

ABOUT TVO

TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

Stream TVO on your favourite device.

Sign up to receive TVO media releases by email.

Media contact:

Sean Minogue, TVO. sminogue@tvo.org

Social:

Twitter: @TheAgenda

Facebook: @TheAgenda

Instagram: @TheAgendaTVO

YouTube: /TheAgenda

Sean Minogue TVO sminogue@tvo.org