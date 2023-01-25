Guy Fieri is Bringing Flavortown to Life: Introducing Guy's Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App Big Game Sunday | Feb. 12, 2023, Glendale, Arizona

● An Interactive Food & Music Festival Featuring DIPLO and LOCASH With Performances Powered by Stagecoach ● Taking Place Directly Adjacent to State Farm Stadium Leading Into Kickoff, the Family-Friendly Event Will Welcome 10,000 Local and Visiting Fans for the Ultimate Tailgate Experience ● Fans Can Register for Free Tickets Powered by TickPick OR Purchase VIP Tickets Now

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's favorite food personality and restaurateur is bringing Flavortown to Phoenix in partnership with Medium Rare. Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate presented by Cash App will pop up stadium-side on gameday, hosting the largest culinary event in town leading up to the championship kickoff.

Part food festival, part music festival, Guy's personally curated event will feature restaurant pop-ups, A Taste of Phoenix, tons of bars, a lot of tailgate fun, plus superstar musical performances from DIPLO and LOCASH. Best of all, the event is free, courtesy of TickPick, and family-friendly. Guy will invite the city of Phoenix and traveling football fans alike to join him outside of the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MT for the tastiest event of the weekend. Registration for free General Admission Tickets powered by TickPick is now open. VIP Tickets and WYNN VIP Tables offer fans an elevated Flavortown experience and can be purchased now: www.GuysFlavortownTailgate.com. An exclusive offering across the entire festival, Cash App Card holders will receive 25% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate is poised to be one the world's leading culinary experiences popping up each year at Big Game Weekend. This year, the event will take place at an unprecedented festival location directly adjacent to State Farm Stadium (9191 Cardinals Way). Expecting up to 10,000 guests, Guy's culinary offering will include 10+ restaurant pop-ups, exclusive Guy Fieri-curated concepts, A Taste of Phoenix highlighting local restaurants, The Sprouts Butcher Shop, Guy's Trashcan Nachos presented by Cash App, and so much more. To view the entire culinary lineup, please visit www.GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

"Flavortown is coming to Arizona for the big game. Everything you'd want in a music festival and a food festival combined to create the ultimate tailgate for 10,000. Killer food, plenty of drinks, Diplo, LOCASH … it doesn't get much better than that. Let's go!" Fieri says.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown VIP Clubhouse is the ultimate way for fans to enjoy Flavortown — VIP tickets offer free food and beverage curated by Guy, front-row views of the mainstage, and more. In addition, Guy is teaming up with Wynn Nightlife to bring the ultimate Las Vegas-style VIP experience to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. The Wynn VIP Table Deck will offer bottle-service tables with the very best views of the mainstage, Guy's banging food delivered directly to your table, and A+ hospitality. This year, fans can also purchase access to the TickPick VIP Lounge within the VIP Mezzanine. The TickPick VIP Lounge will offer shared-table tickets with bottle service, an expedited entrance, TickPick swag and more.

With musical performances powered by Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival will curate the mainstage sounds featuring a special country set from Thomas Wesley presents: Diplo and LOCASH. Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is legend on his own; a member of the now iconic Major Lazer, which most recently released Music Is The Weapon, its first album in five years; one-third of LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth, whose debut album has been streamed over three billion times; and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The 10-time Grammy-nominated artist has worked closely with artists including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Madonna and Bad Bunny; continues to helm his own long-running label Mad Decent; and tours the world over. In 2020, Diplo debuted his first country album, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil — now certified Gold — and performed at Stagecoach. Joining Diplo is country music's iconic duo LOCASH. Formerly known as LoCash Cowboys, LOCASH is an American country music duo consisting of vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. The duo has released three studio albums, charted three songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and 13 songs on the Country Airplay chart. The two-time CMT Music Award winners have continued to make history as a vocal duo with hits including "I Love This Life" and "One Big Country Song."

Cash App is proud to present the first-ever rendition of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. As a brand dedicated to encouraging consumers to do more with their money, Cash App will continue to give back to its users at the Tailgate. Cash App Card holders will receive 25% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout. Furthermore, Tailgate fans that have used their Cash App Card at the tailgate will be able to redeem a free order of Guy's Trashcan Nachos presented by Cash App by simply showing their receipt. Adjacent to the Guy's Trashcan Nacho stand, Cash App will incorporate an oversized activation offering attendees comfortable seating, game-day face paint to help cheer on their favorite team, and complementary must-haves like sunscreen, koozies and more.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Phoenix's famed healthy grocer, is scoring a touchdown with its very own on-site Sprouts Butcher Shop. Featuring 100% Grass-fed Angus Steaks, pasture-raised in the U.S., this on-site butcher shop will satisfy the hunger of meat lovers everywhere. With a local southwest-curated menu, fans will be able to stop by the Sprouts Butcher Shop to sample some of Sprouts' delectable bites that include 100% grass-fed angus beef in carne asada tacos with Sprouts creamy smoked serrano taco sauce. For fans in the Phoenix area, stop by Sprouts today for the chance to win guaranteed tickets to the Tailgate AND a meet-and-greet with the mayor of Flavortown himself. Visit sprouts.com/flavortown to learn more.

It's Tax Season! H&R Block, the company that is redefining the tax preparation industry, is enabling Guy's Flavortown Tailgate fans to celebrate the tax season all Big Game weekend long. At the Tailgate, H&R Block invites guests to participate in the H&R Block Football Toss, featuring custom giveaways and more, where fans can test their football skills — right next to the Big Game stadium. Starting today, H&R Block, football, and food fans everywhere can apply for the chance to win airfare for two and VIP access to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate to meet Guy Fieri, pick up signed swag, and taste the greatest tailgate treats of all time. To learn more, visit guysflavortowntailgate.com/hrblock.

For those looking for a boost of Essential Energy during Big Game Weekend, CELSIUS' premium, better-for-you energy drink will be on-hand. As the official energy drink of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy. CELSIUS will also produce a football-themed lounge featuring its all-new Lemon Lime flavor, seating, photo moments, and more.

Going to the Big Game? Buy no-fee game tickets on TickPick to get HELLAVA Savings and guarantee yourself a FREE General Admission ticket to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. TickPick, the original no-fee ticket site that guarantees the best prices on tickets to live events and the official ticket partner of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, is the brand powering FREE access to Big Game Weekend's largest culinary event ever. To learn more about this exclusive offer, visit www.TickPick.com.

Rémy Martin: Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. During Big Game Weekend, Rémy Martin will debut its first national advertisement during the first quarter of the Big Game — highlighting how teamwork and the pursuit of excellence drive us forward through a never-before-seen lens for the brand.

As a proud partner of the first-ever Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, Arizona IV Medics is excited to offer on-site treatments by licensed medical professionals to guests at the tailgate. Our services, including IVs and B12 shots, help keep fans feeling their best during Big Game Weekend. To learn more about our mobile IV therapy services, please visit our website at www.azivmedics.com.

KickStand Cocktails, the only canned cocktail dedicated to spice, is bringing the heat to Flavortown. Featuring custom KickStand bars on-site, fans will have the opportunity to experience KickStand's four CRUSHABLE™ flavors — Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Smashed Raspberry Serrano, Charred Pineapple Poblano and Torched Peach Chipotle, ranging from mild, medium and hot.

The incredible VIZIO Bus is making its next stop in Flavortown. Fully equipped with VIZIO's newest TVs and sound bars, and a sneak peek at VIZIO's latest big announcement, guests can visit the bus to cool down, capture content in an amazing setting, and enjoy the innovation of VIZIO. If you can't make it to Flavortown, check out the Fork & Flight Channel on VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service for around-the-clock shows and features for foodies.

Santo Tequila, certified additive-free and made from the finest 100% Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is proud to feature its signature spirit at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Founded by Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri himself, this premium tequila will be served in three different award-winning expressions on-site at the Tailgate: Blanco, Reposado and Mezquila — a one-of-a kind mezcal/tequila blend.

About Guy's Flavortown Tailgate

The inaugural Guy's Flavortown Tailgate kicks off Big Game Weekend 2023 at an unprecedented location within kicking distance of the championship game. Part food, part music festival, the free and family-friendly event was designed to celebrate the local flavors of the host city and is poised to be the largest tailgating event in history. Hosted by America's favorite restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and one of the most influential culinary stars to date, the one-of-a-kind event is open to 10,000 locals and football fans visiting for the Big Game. Guy's Flavortown Tailgate is produced in partnership with Medium Rare. Guy's lauded production company Knuckle Sandwich and Medium Rare previously produced Guy's Restaurant Reboot, a virtual live-stream benefiting the hospitality industry during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties, including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Industry innovators, the team has overseen successful launches and NFT campaigns for groups including The Golden State Warriors and the Preakness Stakes, shattering sales records in each category. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ and Rob Gronkowski. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

About Stagecoach

Stagecoach, produced by Goldenvoice and now in its 15th year, is the world's premier country music festival. The three-day event held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, features a staggering mix of the genre's biggest stars and its hottest rising acts. Named "Best Country Festival" by Billboard, Stagecoach is the bucket-list country music festival for both artists and fans alike. Past headliners have included Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood, alongside many others. Additional activations on-site have included fan-favorite Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, Compton Cowboys, Nikki Lane's exclusive Stage Stop Marketplace and the Honky Tonk Dance Hall. Tickets and more information can be found at stagecoachfestival.com.

