Industrial Computers Market Worth $9.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Industrial Computers Market by Type, Technology, Storage Medium, Sales Channel, End-use Industry (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Industrial Computers Market by Type, Technology, Storage Medium, Sales Channel, and End-use Industry (Process Industries, and Discrete Industries), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global industrial computers market is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5414

An industrial computer is a specific type of computing system engineered to manage a variety of factory and industrial workloads for machine automation, manufacturing equipment, and new-age autonomous robotics. It can be used in different applications such as controlling the entire system, monitoring important parameters like temperature or pressure, controlling machines and machine tools, and displaying important information related to the product being manufactured. Industrial computers are gaining traction due to their increased implementation by different enterprises for notable benefits, such as controlling operating costs, maintaining a competitive edge, increasing productivity, and creating more efficient operations.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing deployment of smart manufacturing solutions and rising demand for automated documentation across various industries and industrial computers for industrial automation. However, the high initial investment may restrain the market’s growth. The increased proliferation of industrial computers in industrial automation and increasing demand for upgrading industrial PC cybersecurity in the manufacturing industry are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the industrial computers market. Furthermore, the security risks associated with industrial computer networks are expected to pose challenges to the growth of the industrial computers market. The latest trends in the global industrial computers market are touch screen industrial panel PC and customizable features.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Computers Market

The pandemic severely impacted the industrial sector due to the reduced consumption of high-cost products, as consumers preferred spending on most essential goods & services. During the nationwide lockdowns, consumers restricted their spending on high-cost electronics, automobiles, and machinery, which impacted the industrial computer market's major application sectors. The industry went into a greater decline during the last few months of 2019 and the first few months of 2020, when China, a major center for the manufacturing of industrial computers, went under lockdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak. With industrial computers manufacturing plants closing in and around the country, the sales of industrial PCs decreased further. Since the manufacturing of various non-essential goods was stopped in the initial phase of the pandemic, the demand for industrial computers also declined.

With countries resuming trade and economic activity and stability in consumer lifestyles, the spending on consumer and industrial products is expected to increase, boosting the demand for industrial computers over the coming years.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5414

The global industrial computers market is segmented by type (panel industrial PC, rack mount industrial PC, box industrial PC, embedded industrial PC, DIN rail industrial PC, and other types [forklift computers and single board computers]), technology (resistive display, and capacitive display), storage medium (solid-state drive and rotating hard drive), sales channel (direct sales, and retail sales), and end-use industry(process industries [chemical, energy & power, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, other process industries {metals & mining, paper & pulp}], discrete industries [automotive, aerospace & defense, semiconductor & electronics, manufacturing, and other discrete industries {consumer electronics, and medical devices}]). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global industrial computers market is segmented into panel industrial PC, rack mount industrial PC, box industrial PC, embedded industrial PC, DIN rail industrial PC, and other types. In 2023, the panel industrial PC segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial computers market. However, the DIN rail industrial PC segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing demand for DIN retail industrial PCs for power plant automation, the rising need for intelligent transportation systems, increasing demand for PC-based control systems for industrial automation and control applications, and the benefits of DIN rail industrial PCs such as ease of installation inside control cabinets and ease of integration into existing systems.

Based on technology, the global industrial computers market is segmented into resistive display and capacitive display. In 2023, the capacitive display segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial computers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the compatibility of capacitive displays with a wide range of consumer electronics devices, growing demand for capacitive displays to offer flexible and robust performance in harsh environments, growing demand for optimal quality computers that support the viewing of high-quality images, video, and software content, and increasing demand for capacitive display for faster responses and sharper images. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on storage medium, the global industrial computers market is segmented into solid-state drive and rotating hard drive. In 2023, the rotating hard drive segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial computers market. However, the solid-state drive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing demand for solid state drive enabled computers by military and space exploration projects, increasing demand for durability and reliability of an SSD, increasing demand for immediate data transfer and higher bandwidth applications, and increasing demand for battery longevity features.

Based on sales channel, the global industrial computers market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. In 2023, the direct sales segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial computers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for industrial computers by different end-users, rising to focus on the personal sales approach for engaging with customers and understanding their needs better, elimination of middlemen such as wholesalers and regional distribution centers, and growing demand for selling exclusive products to end consumers. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Industrial Computers Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/40594835

Based on end-use industry, the global industrial computers market is segmented into process industries and discrete industries. In 2023, the process industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial computers market. However, the discrete industries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing demand for industrial computers to control and monitor factory machinery and machine tools and keep production lines moving smoothly, growing adoption of industrial computers in the automotive industry for improved factory working conditions and employee safety, and the rising demand for all-in-one computers equipped with RFID scanners to track a car’s place in the manufacturing process.

Based on geography, the global industrial computers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial computers market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the increasing expenditure on research and development, growing demand for smart manufacturing solutions across the region, and surge in demand for energy-efficient computing systems such as panel industrial PC. Furthermore, increasing emphasis by leading industrial computer providers for introducing an advanced version of industrial PCs and rising demand for different custom solutions and portable industrial computers are improving the demand for industrial computers in this region. Manufacturers in North America are integrating commercial PC technologies to provide customized solutions, fueling the growth of this market.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of industrial computers across manufacturing units, government initiatives for the adoption of industrial computers, and the shift towards digitalized manufacturing from traditional manufacturing. Furthermore, countries such as Japan and China show a high pace of technological advancements for industrial computers, which helps to stimulate the growth of the regional market.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial computers market are Siemens AG (Germany), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Captec Ltd. (U.K.), Industrial PC, Inc (U.S.), IEI Integration Corp. (Taiwan), Kontron AG (Germany), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), DFI Inc. (Taiwan), American Portwell Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Avalue Technology Incorporation (Taiwan), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-computers-market-5414

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Computers Market, by Type

Panel Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Other Types

Industrial Computers Market, by Technology

Resistive Display

Capacitive Display

Industrial Computers Market, by Storage Medium

Solid State Drive

Rotating Hard Drive

Industrial Computers Market, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Industrial Computers Market, by End-use Industry

Process Industries Chemical Energy & Power Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Other Process Industries

Discrete Industries Automotive Aerospace & Defense Semiconductor & Electronics Manufacturing Other Discrete Industries



Industrial Computers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5414

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-automation-market-5172

Industrial Automation Software Market by Product (SCADA, DCS, MES, HMI, PLC, IT and Software Environment Integration Solutions, Production Process Test Systems), Deployment Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-automation-software-market-5279

Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (Robotics, AI, IIoT, Cloud, AR/VR), Application (Machine Inspection; Energy, Quality, and Warehouse Management; Planning, Surveillance, Optimization), End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-manufacturing-market-5265

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/642/industrial-computers-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research