3 Generations of Black History Come Together Featuring a Civil Rights Activist, a Peace Activist, and a Ugandan Dance Troupe

Black History Month Events Coming to Toronto & Hamilton February 2023; Canadian nonprofit to host impactful Black History Month Events filled with discussions, dancing, music and more

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIDO - NEXIM International Development Organization - created a series of events for Black History Month to promote the 4Es - Education, Environment, Equality and Economic Sustainability. The series of events launches with a NIDO Panel Discussion at Hart House (U of T), which seeks to examine How Access to Education Enhances Gender Equity, on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The panel discussion features Margaret Hachey (GroYourBiz), Cassandra Dorrington (CAMSC), Charlene Forde (Melanated Vegan), Karen Francis (Segun Water Systems), Kamshuka (The Conscious Warriors), Anna Chowthi (Merge PM&L), and Suubi Fusion Troupe (Ugandan youth performing arts group).

NIDO culminates the series of events with Stories of The Diaspora: Unlocking & Empowering Our Youth presentations at Mohawk College on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. & The Royal Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. This event features: Minnijean Brown-Trickey, a civil rights legend; Emmanuel Jal, a war child survivor, peace ambassador and music artist; and Suubi Fusion Troupe.

The Stories of the Diaspora: Unlocking and Empowering Our Youth event will include Minnijean Brown-Trickey and Emmanuel Jal reflecting on global historical events which deprived youth of their fundamental human rights. They'll speak about how access to education played a pivotal role in their redemptive journeys.

The event will then shift its focus to music and dance. NIDO's secondary school students created a dance troupe. The dance troupe started because of a desire to find different ways for students to open up and share their experiences, however traumatic, to heal and move on. The dance troupe uses African music and drums for storytelling. The Ugandan youth from the Suubi Fusion Troupe and Emmanuel Jal will celebrate African tradition and evolving global culture through music and dance.

NEXIM International Development Organization (NIDO) is a charity based out of Toronto, ON, that focuses on the 4 Es of Education, Environment, Gender Equality and Economic Sustainability in East Africa. Founded by former Ugandan citizen Henry Lukenge, NIDO builds both primary and secondary schools in East Africa that offer free education to the children of conservation officers who pledge to avoid corruption and prevent the poaching of endangered animals in East Africa. In addition, NIDO offers small business grants, education grants, sports grants, and sustainable energy solutions for the region. NIDO also supports local initiatives and community work focusing on financial literacy and job skills for marginalized people in Canada, including at-risk youth, newcomers to Canada, women, single parents, First Nation, Inuit, and Métis.

Interviews are available on request. Everyone is welcome.

Please contact us for more information.

Danny S. Wells

Project Lead/Comm Mgr, NIDO

d.sheltonjr@nindo.ca

Contact Information:

Krista O'Shaughnessy

PR Volunteer

kristaoshaughnessy@gmail.com

(647) 236-4615



Danny S. Wells

Project Lead / Communications Mgr

d.sheltonjr@nindo.ca

(437) 235-4128



