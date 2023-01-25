Expanse Studios Presents Their Slot Hits at ICE 2023 London

/EIN News/ --

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the fastest growing developer of online casino games, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming ICE London 2023, the leading global gaming expo. The landmark industry event, to take place on 7-9 February 2023 at the ExCeL London, is the perfect platform for driving revenues through innovative solutions, technology, valuable insights, and unrivaled networking opportunities.



Expanse Studios, founded in 2019, has quickly become a rising star in the innovative casino games development industry. With over 40 slots, table, and skill games already developed, the team has brought a new approach to the industry, offering mobile-first games in HTML5 technology and with an unprecedented level of free spin and jackpot features. The brand's growth in popularity is a result of its outstanding products and its focus on both EU and emerging markets.

At ICE 2023, Expanse showcases their latest games and development plans, including the most recent release Zombie Apocalypse, featuring special bonus buy features; Wild White Whale, and of course their globally mega-popular slots such as Wild Icy Fruits, Clown Fever Deluxe, and Titan Roulette.

More than 40 in-house RNG games in HTML5 technology, including slots, roulettes, turn-based strategies, and table games are available for visitors to test out. The company's games library is connected with some of industry’s top aggregators such as Blue Ocean Gaming and EveryMatrix.

Free Spins, Multi-level Progressive Jackpots, and Tournaments are just a few of Expanse Studios' cutting-edge, fully-customizable promotional tools. The combination of the company's avant-garde aesthetic, fantastic soundtracks, and superb animations, as well as its concentration on both European Union (EU) and emerging countries, makes it the next big thing in the slot industry.

Although online slots make up the bulk of Expanse's product catalog, the firm has not ignored fans of table games by including options like Titan Dice, Multihand Titan Poker, Sic Bo, and Instant Keno. The jackpots may be tweaked to perfection, and the free spin bonuses are unrivaled in the industry.

Expanse Studios' dedication to making games that are both fun and accessible has allowed them to build a loyal fan base.

For more information on Expanse Studios and its games, you can write to the firm at sales@expanse.studios or check out their website at https://expanse.studio/.

Expanse Studios invites you to stop by their stand at ICE London 2023 in the ExCeL London to discuss the future of gaming. Don't pass up this chance to sample the product line.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e462326-d39d-4896-a81e-f261ef0a4cfc