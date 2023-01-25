Submit Release
JHA: First informal ministerial meeting in Sweden of Presidency of the Council of the EU

SWEDEN, January 25 - Press release from Ministry of Justice

Published

On 26–27 January, Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer and Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard will lead the first informal ministerial meeting of the Presidency in Sweden. The agenda includes EU migration policy, the fight against organised crime and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

On the first day, the ministers will discuss how more effective cooperation with third countries on returns can reduce the pressure of irregular migration on the EU. They will also discuss how more effective action and better results can be achieved through greater coherence and coordination between different policy areas.

The home affairs ministers will exchange views on the need for access to data, electronic evidence and information for judicial and law enforcement purposes in the digital era.

On the Friday, the justice ministers will exchange views on the role of Eurojust in supporting national authorities’ coordination of investigations, as well as on a new instrument for the transfer of criminal proceedings.

The EU’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator (EU CTC) will attend the meeting and present information regarding the internal security dialogue with Ukraine. Finally, Swedish war crimes prosecutors and Eurojust will also give a presentation on the prosecution of core international crimes committed in Ukraine. Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska will participate via videoconference.

Both days will conclude with a press conference, which will be webcast live on the Presidency website: sweden2023.eu

