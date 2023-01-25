Maine DOE Staff & Maine Educators Honored in 2022 Fenway Bowl Honor Roll

(Pictured: Maine DOE Staff Amelia Lyons Rukema at Fenway with friends and family at the 2022 Fenway Bowl Honor Roll.)

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl, in partnership with Moderna, Amica Insurance, CVS Health, Samuel Adams, Extra Yard for Teachers, and Boston Globe Media, recently honored 30 people working in the education workforce in New England, 6 of the people recognized are from Maine’s education field.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl Honor Roll is a charitable program focused on recognizing and thanking educators who have gone above and beyond to support their students and respective communities.

2022 Honor Roll Honorees from Maine:

Amelia Lyons Rukema – Finalist

McKinney-Vento Specialist

Maine Department of Education

Amelia has worked tirelessly to promote resources for students experiencing homelessness. During the pandemic, she worked with schools and teachers across the state of Maine to link them to support for students and their families.

Susan Capwell

Technology Integrator

Searsport District Middle & High School

“Susan is a passionate educator who goes the extra mile. She has supported students by creating a safe, accessible class culture and engaging students through creative STEM activities. ‘As the head of the tech lab and robotics team, she serves as an inspiration for girls to get involved with tech’ her nominator writes.”

Allison Leavitt

Nutrition Director

Lisbon School Department

“Allison ensures her students have access to fresh and nutritious by partnering with local farms and businesses in the Lisbon community. As the Present Elect and Education Committee Chair of the Maine School Nutrition Association, she also creates training opportunities for school nutrition staff across Maine.”

Emily Poland

School Nurse Consultant

Maine Department of Education

“She has been a pillar of strength throughout the pandemic, tirelessly advocating for school nurse,” her nominator writes. “Using her vision, creativity, and persistence, Emily Poland, MPH, RN, NCSN built a team to honor the needs and time of school nurses, assisting in deciphering the changing guidelines and mitigation strategies.”

Bonnie Robbins

Athletic Director/Community Outreach Coordinator

Brunswick Junior High School

“Bonnie provides amazing support for students’ mental health and well-being, not only at her school, but also by volunteering her time to collaborate with the Department of Education to provide weekly meetings with other school-based mental health professionals across the state.”

Juana Rodriguez

Executive Director

Mano en Mano

“Juana plays an integral role in the work of the Blueberry Harvest School, where the goal is to meet the needs of each student through culturally responsive learning. Juana is a member of the Board of Directors of Healthy Acadia, The Women’s Health Resource Library, and Friends of the Milbridge Public Library. She is also a Commissioner on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations of Maine.”

Over 200 teachers, administrators, and staff were nominated for the Fenway Bowl Honor Roll this year. See the full list of 30 honorees from across New England.

Honorees and their friends, families, and supporters were invited to Fenway in December to be recognized at a nationally televised college football game being hosted there. Maine DOE’s Amelia Lyons Rukema, a finalist in the Fenway Bowl Honor Roll, was present along with Maine educator Bonnie Robbins and many other honorees, and their fans from across New England.

To learn more about the Wasabi Fenway Bowl and its commitment to equitable and quality education across New England, visit FenwayBowl.com.