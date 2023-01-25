Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the appointment of Kristen House as Director of Communications for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. Ms. House brings more than 20 years of professional public relations experience in a variety of sectors.

Ms. House was previously the Director of Communications for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, managing all communications activities and initiatives for the Austin-based think tank. She most recently served at The Heritage Foundation, launching the Foundation’s Southwest Regional Communications Program in 2014 and spreading the Foundation’s message from the Beltway into America’s heartland. The region began with four states and, under Ms. House’s leadership, has grown to 15 states.

“I am honored that Attorney General Paxton has given me the opportunity to serve as the Director of Communications,” said Ms. House. “I look forward to being a part of this dynamic team and ensuring the People of Texas know about and understand the great work Attorney General Paxton is doing to advance the Rule of Law and defend the Constitution.”