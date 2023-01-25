Port Muskogee Investing in Infrastructure, Launches New Brand

The Muskogee City-County Port Authority, the principal organization responsible for port operations and economic development in Muskogee, announced the launch of an industry-leading website and new brand name – Port Muskogee. The completion of this effort is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to attract global business operations to Muskogee and reflects an expanded footprint of industry services offered to the region’s business community. The brand campaign builds on the economic momentum that established Muskogee as a top 5 county in Oklahoma for capital investment in 2022.

This strategic initiative comes at a transformational time for the Port Authority as it executes a historic $58 million investment in infrastructure improvements and expands its industry offerings. Port Muskogee offers workforce development and talent solutions and recently launched an innovative local initiative aimed at employee retention and recruitment. Ready.Set.Move. is a $10,000 incentive available to talent who will move to Muskogee and purchase a home.

“In the competitive world of economic development, how you tell your community’s story matters. We know that Muskogee’s location and business climate offers companies the right ingredients for success and this brand realignment will help us share that story like never before,” Port Director Kimbra Scott said. “The more we can educate industries on the benefits of investing in our community, the more we’re helping our economy and people thrive. This new website is an exciting resource to help us carry out that mission.”

The centerpiece of the marketing initiative is a state-of-the-art website highlighting essential port, location, workforce, industry, and community data required by today’s site selectors and corporate executives. Other features include an interactive map of the region with available industrial sites and a dynamic history timeline dating back to 1908. The new website also includes recreational access and facility information at Three Forks Harbor, which is the recreational component of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority. This new digital storefront will more effectively position Muskogee around the world as a prime location for corporate investment as more prospects conduct their initial research from mobile devices.

About Port Muskogee

Managed by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, Port Muskogee is a 450-acre industrial complex poised for significant growth. located on America’s most inland waterway, Port Muskogee offers year-round access to 20 states and global seaports by way of the Gulf of Mexico giving industries multi-modal flexibility. The Port Authority serves as the community’s principal economic development organization — working to attract new corporate investment and facilitating customized workforce development programs for existing industries. Learn more about the Global Port City at PortMuskogee.com.