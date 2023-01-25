[Latest] Global Cotton Seed Market Size/Share Worth USD 22.9 Billion by 2030 at an 3.20% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Global Cotton Seed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Upland Cotton, Tree Cotton, Extra-long Staple Cotton and Levant Cotton), By Application (Cotton Planting, Cottonseed Oil Production and Fertilizer), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

As per the report titled "Cotton Seed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Upland Cotton, Tree Cotton, Extra-long Staple Cotton and Levant Cotton), By Application (Cotton Planting, Cottonseed Oil Production and Fertilizer), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 18.4 billion and USD 22.9 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

Cotton Seed Market Analysis:

The demand for various types of fabrics has greatly expanded, which has led to tremendous growth in the worldwide seed cotton market. Over the projection period, the overall market size will benefit from the rising acceptance rate of fiber-based fabric in various applications, including rugs, carpets, clothing & apparel, etc. The global industry will also be driven by investments made by developing nations in cutting-edge technologies that will raise productivity. Additionally, the rise in demand for natural textiles like sweaters will counteract the fall in popularity of denim jeans and other clothes made of synthetic materials, which shrink more easily than cotton-based textiles drives the market forward.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.20 % 2030 Value Projection 22.9 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 18.4 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Application, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Longping High-tech

Monsanto

DowDuPont

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd

Kaveri Seeds

Mayur Ginning and Pressing Pvt. Ltd

Indian Cotton Seed Businesses are No Longer Requiring NOC from License Providers

The requirement of the no-objection certificate from license providers for creating new varieties based on earlier technologies has been abandoned by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights authority. Many cotton seed firms are anticipated to benefit greatly from the waiver by having more options to create hybrid cotton seed variants. Small and medium-sized seed enterprises were severely constrained in their ability to grow by the no-objection certificate since they were denied access to the technology.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the seed cotton market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in 2019, about USD 46 billion worth of cotton was produced worldwide, with USD 15 billion worth of trade. In 75 different nations, the cotton industry reportedly employs 150 million people. Thus, driving the seed cotton market.

Driving Factors:

Growing Demand for Cottonseed Oil to Drive Market for Seed Cotton

Cottonseed oil helps to lower the chance of arrhythmias, which can cause a patient to pass away suddenly. Additionally, it helps lower blood pressure, lower triglyceride levels, and limit the rate at which atherosclerotic plaque grows. Due to the increase in demand for cottonseed oil across various businesses, the global market for seed cotton is anticipated to grow significantly in the upcoming years. It is believed that raising consumer awareness of the benefits of seed cotton will hasten the general market's growth during the anticipated time frame. Additionally, the low price of cottonseed oil for cooking purposes is projected to accelerate the market's growth soon.

Rising Product Demand is Fueling Market Growth due to Growing Applications in the Medical & Packaging Industries

Antibacterial properties and health advantages including the moderate UV protection that cotton offers, make it an excellent choice for packaging and medical uses. These qualities eliminate the necessity for synthetic chemicals employed in textile applications, which provide built-in defense against outside influences. The busy schedules of medical professionals make it difficult for them to take the necessary care of their skin and bodies, and using synthetic face masks frequently might result in rashes on the face. In the medical sector, where they are employed as face masks, gowns, and hats, the product's benefits have increased the number of uses. All the increased demand of cotton is speeding up the rise of the seed cotton market.

Restraining Factors:

High Cotton Prices Affect Market Growth

The main market restrainers are the price of cottonseed, the farming method, and raw materials. Cotton is typically more expensive than conventional alternatives because of the high economies required to grow cotton and the lack of technology for managing crop production. Additionally, there is a potential that an infection will lower cotton crop yields. The increased demand for clothing that exceeds availability is also posing problems for retailers and makers of clothing. The growing disparity between supply and demand further curbs consumer demand for goods.

Challenging Factors:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market to Restrict its Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak had a detrimental effect on the market size for 2020 as small and medium-sized firms worked to secure their future. Leaders in the industry are presently concentrating on creating innovative tactical solutions to deal with urgent crises like the COVID-19 epidemic. Cotton seed farmers require the administration to quickly release updated BT cotton seed costs to avoid a lack of seeds. The COVID-19 epidemic drove various countries to enact a rigorous lockdown, which caused some people's jobs and routines to end. Additionally, many companies worldwide are experiencing a shortage of personnel and raw materials as a result of the pandemic scenario, which is anticipated to have an impact on how the market for seed cotton develops.

Global Cotton Seed Market Segmentations:

Global Cotton Seed Market By Type:

Upland Cotton

Tree Cotton

Extra-long Staple Cotton

Levant Cotton





Global Cotton Seed Market By Application:

Cotton Planting

Cottonseed Oil Production

Fertilizer

Global Cotton Seed Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the seed cotton market over the forecast period. This can be attributable to the region's growing cotton demand from the textile and garment sector. The U.S. leads the North American cotton market, which Canada and Mexico also dominate. In addition, it is anticipated that the expansion of the agricultural sector will help the market expand. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific seed cotton market is anticipated to grow significantly. The textile industry has recently experienced a comeback and is the primary driver of cotton demand.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global seed cotton market share in the coming years. This is a result of the region's expanding cotton demand from the textile and apparel industry.

Additionally, it is projected that the market would grow with the rise of the agricultural sector.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by rising demand for both extra-long-staple cotton and upland cotton.

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Cotton Seed market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.20%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Cotton Seed market was valued at around USD 18.4 billion in 2022.

The Cotton Seed market is segmented based on type: upland cotton, tree cotton, extra-long staple cotton and levant cotton. The upland cotton category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Growing Demand for Cottonseed Oil to Drive Market for Seed Cotton

The “North America” region will lead the global Cotton Seed market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

