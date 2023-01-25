Canon Inc. Posts Another Top-5 Finish For U.S. Patents Granted in Latest 2022 IFI Claims Rankings

Canon extends streak of ranking in the top-five for number of U.S. patents granted to 37 years

/EIN News/ -- Melville, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MELVILLE, N.Y., January 25, 2023 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., earned another top-five finish from IFI CLAIMS Patent Services in their newly published 2022 Top 50 U.S. Patent Assignees.



Canon’s 2,694 granted U.S. patents for 2022 ranked fifth overall, extending its streak to 37 consecutive years finishing among the top five for the number of patents granted while sustaining a run of finishing in the top-10 in every year since 1983.1 Canon also finished first in U.S. patents granted among Japanese companies for the 18th consecutive year.

“Canon has been in the top 10 of the IFI U.S. Top-50 patent ranking for several decades,” said Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. “This says a lot about how much it reveres innovation and how committed it is to protecting it.”



Canon promotes the development and utilization of intellectual property rights to help maintain a robust patent portfolio. Securing patents in the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large-market scale, remains a key component in the plan for developing strong technological alliances.

“It is important to continue to pursue opportunities for innovation to help adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc. and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. “Another high placement on the IFI CLAIMS list is a strong reflection of our commitment to delivering innovative ideas and solutions and a testament to the dedication of our staff in this endeavor.”



Canon is focused on creating new technologies in its current four core business groups of printing, imaging, medical, and industrial equipment. The company is also focusing on developing fundamental technologies and new business in fields such as next-generation imaging, volumetric video, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. Along with developing new core competency technologies and fundamental technologies in new business fields, Canon continues to promote the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights for such technologies.



About Canon U.S.A. Inc.



Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter@CanonUSA.



###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.



1 Number of patents for 2021 to 2022 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services (as of Jan. 11, 2023). Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com