Bio-Based Cosmetics Market by 2018-2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

The market size of the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients was $4.6 billion in 2021, and research suggests that the industry is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is expected that the global market is expected to be more than double the size by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Douglas, Isle of Man, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humans have been beautifying themselves since the beginning of time. The broader idea of beauty is often connected to a presentable and enhanced appearance, which is why there has been a demand for beauty products. However, let’s not forget that cosmetics are often a mixture of chemical compounds that are often derived using natural or synthetic sources. And the potential impact of the use of cosmetics on human health and the environment heavily depends on the chemical compounds they are made of.

Hence, more aware consumers are now inclined towards using eco-friendly and bio-based products as the ingredients for these products are primarily collected from natural sources, including microorganisms such as bacteria, algae and yeast and essential oils that are extracted from different plant extracts.

The key factor that led to increasing demand for bio-based cosmetics resulted from the surge in harmful impacts of chemical beauty products on humans and the environment. The rise in the demand for bio-based cosmetics can be primarily attributed to increasing awareness about the potentially harmful effects of synthetic chemicals. Moreover, the changing government regulations limiting the practice of synthetic ingredients in cosmetics are also contributing to the rise in bio-based product demand. Hence, many cosmetic companies now rely on adopting bio-derived cosmetic ingredients.

Moreover, the use of bio-based ingredients in cosmetics also aids in reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is why bio-based ingredients are considered a perfect alternative for using non-renewable petroleum-based ingredients in beauty products.

While several bio-based and ecological cosmetics products are available, many consumers don’t understand the difference between the two. Primarily, bio-based cosmetic products use almost 95% of natural products. However, there is no specific benchmark for using organic products in the manufacturing of ecological cosmetics. Hence, bio-based cosmetic products will contribute more positively to the environment than eco-based cosmetic products.

In the global bio-based cosmetic market, the skincare and sun protection segment will likely dominate the industry throughout the forecast period of 2022-2027. This dominance can be attributed to the growing consumer awareness about sun and skin care products as it is a prerequisite for healthy skin.

Today, North America generates the highest demand and revenue in the global cosmetics bio-based products, with Europe generating the second greatest demand globally. The increase in demand for bio-based cosmetic products in Europe can be attributed to increasing skin concerns resulting from the pollution, which is pushing consumers to adopt bio-based beauty products for skin protection while taking care of the environment.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest-developing region in bio-based cosmetics.

The key players dominating the global Bio-Based Cosmetics market include Dow, Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Nouryon, Genomatica Inc., Sollice Biotech, Lubrizol Corporation and many other prominent players.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Bio-Based Cosmetics Market-

Market Analysis by Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Decorative

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Bio-Based Cosmetics industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Bio-Based Cosmetics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Bio-Based Cosmetics market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Bio-Based Cosmetics market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Bio-Based Cosmetics and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Bio-Based Cosmetics across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

