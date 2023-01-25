Submit Release
Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Winmark Corporation WINA announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share will be paid March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 8, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 31, 2022, there were 1,295 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 57 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

