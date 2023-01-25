Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Files Trademark Application for iHelpGO To Be Used With a Future Product Offering

NEWPORT BEACH CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. WHSI ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced that "The company has filed a trademark application for an electronic personal emergency response system consisting of a device and vital sign sensors worn on the body, such as digital wristwatch, using the mark iHelpGo. The company intends to market and sell a user-friendly device with great functionality that integrates into our IOT backend system were it may provide real-time health data, and have mobile connectivity for safety in the seniors market.", stated Peter Pizzino, President.

"As the target market for personal emergency response expands, wristwatches may be very attractive as an additional offering for our dealer and vendor networks," stated Marc Cayle, VP of Innovation and Development. "The technology has progressed to the point that makes it possible for reliable cellular connectivity, fall detection, two-way voice SOS calls and biometrics to be available on wristwatches." According to industry experts, The Edmonds Group, only 50% of personal emergency response dealers are offering wristwatches at this time. Wearable Health Solutions aims to increase that number with the affordable and reliable iHelpGO offering when available.

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and software for consumers and the healthcare industry. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall healthcare experience through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics. With a team of experts, we aim to empower patients, healthcare providers, and researchers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and drive positive change in the healthcare industry. Whether you're a patient looking to manage a chronic condition or a healthcare professional seeking to improve patient outcomes, we're here to help you reach your goals and make a real impact in the world of healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

