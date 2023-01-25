Nomi Health Expanding Everyday Testing Access in Local Communities to Include ABC Testing: Influenza A/B and COVID-19, in One Test

Additional tests along with both PCR and Rapid Antigen tests for COVID-19 to be offered at all Utah locations

Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company making it easy to access high-quality affordable care across the U.S., is expanding its testing offerings to include influenzas A and B at its Utah COVID-19 testing sites. The clinic also will continue to provide COVID-19 PCR and Antigen testing.

Last week, 1,220 cases of the flu-related hospitalizations were reported in Utah and experts predict this will continue and possibly increase during the winter months.

That means testing is as important as ever for people who are experiencing symptoms to understand their illness and seek appropriate treatment.

This new all in one testing service is a quick and easy way to identify if a resident has COVID-19 and/or the influenza A and B, without the time consuming wait to schedule and visit with a doctor, or urgent care, which can take hours. Currently Nomi Health has zero wait time and the tests will be processed in Nomi Health's lab ensuring quick results, typically within less than 24 hours.

Each site is encouraging residents to schedule an appointment here: https://patient.nomihealth.com/signup/7?referrer=nomi_lp_ut. Additionally, each location will also be providing tests without an appointment on a first come first serve basis. Proof of insurance will be requested.

These will be the services offered at the following locations:

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S 500 E Ogden UT 84405 (SW Parking Lot) Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 12pm - 5pm, ABC PCR, COVID-19 PCR & Antigen

West Valley City - Centennial Park, 5405 W 3100 S West Valley City UT 84119 (SE Parking lot) Monday-Saturday: 10am - 5pm ABC PCR, COVID-19 PCR & Antigen

Provo Towne Centre Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd. Provo UT 84601 (North parking Lot) Monday-Saturday: 9am-6pm for ABC PCR, COVID-19 Rapid PCR, COVID-19 PCR & Antigen



Appointments can be made at https://patient.nomihealth.com/signup/7?referrer=nomi_lp_ut.

Nomi Health is a nationwide direct healthcare system making it easier than ever for any buyer of healthcare to access the highest quality affordable care for their communities.

From rural counties to some of the largest cities in America, Nomi Health has administered everyday healthcare services to more than 14 million Americans and counting in hundreds of communities nationwide. During COVID-19, this direct care model played a pivotal role in care access, public health and keeping economies open and operating.

Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health employs more than 2,000 nationwide, working to lower healthcare expenses, widen care access and improve the patient experience. The company is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Nomi Health has so far invested more than $10 million dollars in improving the well-being of the communities it serves. Visit us on Twitter @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

