WebBank Announces Eraj Asadi named SVP – Head of Asset Finance

WebBank is pleased to announce the appointment of Eraj Asadi as Senior Vice President – Head of Asset Finance.

Eraj joined WebBank in May 2022, bringing 30+ years of both sell and buy side asset and structured finance experience through multiple economic cycles. He has extensive experience in building and running asset finance businesses within a bank infrastructure. Before joining the Bank, Eraj worked at firms including Perella, Weinberg Partners, Brevet Capital, Rabobank, Lehman Brothers and CS First Boston.

In his new role, Eraj will be responsible for leading the Asset Finance team in the expansion, management and strategy of the Bank's asset finance platform.

"As WebBank looks to expand its Asset Finance business, it is imperative to have a leader who understands this industry, and Eraj's experience and knowledge will be paramount for this important initiative," said Jason Lloyd, President & CEO. "He has already made meaningful contributions during his short time here, and I look forward to the additional enhancements he will make in this new role."

WebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $165 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As "The Bank Behind the Brand®", WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, software as a service (SaaS) and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through embedded finance with Strategic Partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank provides capital in the form of asset-based lending and other credit facilities to Strategic Partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners. For more information, please visit www.webbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005533/en/