RNA Analysis Market Size Worth US$ 53.6 Bn and Growing at a CAGR of 16.1%, Forecast (2023-2033) - Persistence Market Research Analysis

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RNA Analysis Market revenues were estimated at US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023-2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 53.6 Bn.



"During the projected period, the rise of Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology can become a key driver in raising the RNA Analysis market revenue. Furthermore, increased venture capital investments by major corporations will benefit the RNA Analysis industry trends in the coming years." comments a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global RNA Analysis Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 12.1 Bn by 2022.

In terms of product, the Kits & Reagents segment is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 16.2% during the forecast period.

United States to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 12.3 Bn during 2023 – 2032.

The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the 2023-2032 forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has piqued the curiosity of scientists, who are working to better understand the virus's behaviour. Over the next five years, scientists predict that the use of qPCR technology and personalised medicine will increase steadily.



Because of increased research effort, both the availability of research money and the demand for technology are projected to increase. SARS-CoV-2 has catapulted the RNA sequencing business to the centre of attention, with unprecedented demand for COVID-19 research and therapy. The pressure on the healthcare system is increasing as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs dramatically over the world. Clinicians and scientists are employing massive amounts of RNA sequencing to decipher the genetic coding of SARS-CoV-2.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the RNA Analysis Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

On September 17, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the TaqPath Covid-19 RNase P 2.0 test kit, which is CE-IVD marked. The new kit has been modified to detect active SARS-CoV-2 by detecting the presence of any of the virus's eight gene targets. By screening numerous genes, it aids in giving reliable findings for both existing and future Covid-19 virus alterations. The TaqPath Covid-19 RNase P 2.0 kit, that has a three-hour turnaround time, employs a newly developed test for analysing nasopharyngeal and oral or nasal swab samples to detect active Covid-19 cases.

On March 02, 2021, Agilent Technologies, Inc. has announced the completion of its takeover of Resolution Bioscience, a pioneer in the development and marketing of the next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based targeted oncology solutions. The adoption of Resolution Bioscience's liquid biopsy-based diagnostic technology increases Agilent's capabilities to biopharma and clinical diagnostics clients and expands the company's diagnostics and genomics businesses. Agilent made a deal to pay $550 million in cash at closing and up to an extra $145 million contingent on meeting future performance objectives, according to the terms of the agreement.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the RNA Analysis Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

RNA Analysis Market By Product Type - Instruments, Kits & Reagents (miRNA & siRNA, Reverse Transcriptases & RT-PCR, RNA Extraction & Purification, RNA Interference, Others), Services.

Instruments, Kits & Reagents (miRNA & siRNA, Reverse Transcriptases & RT-PCR, RNA Extraction & Purification, RNA Interference, Others), Services. RNA Analysis Market By Technology - Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology, Microarray Technology, Sequencing Technology, Others

Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology, Microarray Technology, Sequencing Technology, Others RNA Analysis Market By Application - Construction of RNA Expression Atlas, Epigenetics, Infectious Diseases and Pathogenesis, Alternative RNA Splicing, RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics, Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics, Others

Construction of RNA Expression Atlas, Epigenetics, Infectious Diseases and Pathogenesis, Alternative RNA Splicing, RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics, Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics, Others RNA Analysis Market By End-use - Government Institutes & Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals & Clinics

The study reveals extensive growth in RNA Analysis Market across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

