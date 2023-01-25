Global Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 162.62 Million By 2032, at CAGR of 3.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Test Type (Latex Agglutination Test, Lateral Flow Assay, PCR Assay, ELISA Test, Culture Test); By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to recent research study, the global meningitis diagnostic testing market size was valued at USD 115.51 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 162.62 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

What is Meningitis Diagnostic Testing? How Big is Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Size?

Meningitis is an infection and inflammation of the fluid and the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. These membranes are known as meninges. The rapidly rising demand for the meningitis diagnostic testing market can be attributed to viral infections, one of the most common causes. That is followed by bacterial infections and rarely fungal and parasitic infections. As bacterial infections can lead to death, learning the cause is essential.

The increasing prevalence of meningitis and growing favorable initiatives to battle the disease with appropriate diagnosis and treatment options are anticipated to push market growth during the forecast period. As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), in the US, roughly 2,600 people are diagnosed with bacterial meningitis each year.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ELITech Group

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Luminex Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck KGaA

Baxter Quest Diagnostics

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Cepheid

Pfizer

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing participation of government bodies to regulate outbreaks to push the market

Meningitis diagnostic testing market size is expanding due to the growing participation of government bodies to regulate global meningococcal disorders outbreaks and the surge in demand for rapid diagnostic systems. For instance, in November 2020, WHO, with its international partners occupied in meningitis control and prevention, guided the development of a global road map that sets a direction and vision to combat meningitis by 2030.

Some standard tests used for meningitis diagnosis include PCR tests, ELISA tests, lateral flow assays, culture tests, and other traditional laboratory tests such as total protein tests, CSF tests, and others. Meningitis diagnostic testing market sales are soaring as the development of new, technologically progressive, and precise tests is expected to drive market growth. Some technologically advanced tests are developed with higher sensitivity and swift diagnosis.

Recent trends influencing the market

Concerns created by typical symptoms of meningitis propel the market

Common symptoms of meningitis are creating worries for both healthcare providers and the general public. Robust diagnostic testing has become the need of the hour. Stakeholders in the EMEA market are escalating the obtainability of products to meet the healthcare needs of individuals.

Transporting samples to laboratories have several logistical challenges in countries falling under the meningitis belt in Africa, as latex agglutination needs refrigeration and lab equipment. Additionally, this technique depends on a sample of spinal fluid from a patient taken by lumber puncture.

Segmentation assessment

The PCR assay segment is anticipated to dominate the market

Based on test type, the PCR assay segment is expected to dominate the market. With rapid test results juxtaposed to conventional tests, maximum sensitivity rate, and highly exact and accurate test findings, it has the most significant market revenue. For instance, bacterial meningitis is the chief cause of morbidity and mortality globally. Meningitis diagnostic testing market demand is rising as rapid recognition of meningitis etiological agents is crucial for clinical and public health treatment.

The hospital segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share

Based on end use, the hospital segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share. Meningitis diagnostic testing market trends include a large hospital patient pool and call for maximum care delivery. Additionally, those hospitals are equipped with up-to-date diagnostic facilities and a company of qualified doctors, which increases patient availability.

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

The growing number of diagnostic centers to drive the North American market

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Point-of-care services provide more accurate results in less time compared to traditional methods.

North America held the largest meningitis diagnostic testing market share due to the high adoption rate of modern diagnostic equipment, the growing number of diagnostic centers, the rising number of patients in that region, and the easy obtainability of diagnostic test kits are expected to boost the market. For instance, Florida was suffering a severe ongoing meningococcal illness outbreak, principally among homosexual and bisexual males, including males who were HIV positive, according to an outbreak notification released by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Test Type (Latex Agglutination Test, Lateral Flow Assay, PCR Assay, ELISA Test, Culture Test); By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the meningitis diagnostic testing market report based on test type, end-use, and region:

By Test Type Outlook

Latex Agglutination Tests

Lateral Flow Assay

PCR Assay

ELISA Tests

Culture Tests

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

