Gonstead Physical Medicine Offers Bioidentical Hormone Therapy to Balance Body Hormones

Bioidentical hormone therapy is a way to replace imbalanced or improperly functioning hormones in the body, which are vital to overall health

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gonstead Physical Medicine now offers bioidentical hormone therapy to treat imbalanced hormones that can have a disastrous effect on people’s daily life.A body’s fundamental functions are governed by hormones. Hormones assist the body to communicate with its cells and regulate a variety of bodily processes, including digestion, energy, and immunological response. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it's crucial to keep the bioidentical hormones balanced — hormone imbalances can wreak havoc on daily activities because they can lead to symptoms like mood swings, lack of appetite, and cognitive issues.Why Is Bioidentical Hormone Therapy Needed?Hormones are a crucial component of the body's messenger system; nearly every part of the body receives information from them. For a variety of reasons, people need bioidentical hormone therapy — sometimes, their need is brought on by aging or major life transitions like menopause. Bioidentical hormone therapy allows patients to have the hormones that their body no longer produces which can help them feel better physically and mentally — it can replace the hormones the body lacks and help people regain a better quality of life.Common Hormonal Imbalance-related Issues and Discomforts That Bioidentical Hormone Therapy Can Help WithThe body may experience unpleasant side effects if hormone levels are out of balance; hormones significantly impact overall health and well-being. Here are common problems and discomforts that people may experience from a hormonal imbalance:● Loss of sex drive or infertility● Digestion issues● Abnormal weight loss or gain● Headaches● Hair loss● Hot flashes or night sweats● Fatigue● Mood swings● Low energy levels● Difficulty sleeping and insomniaBioidentical Hormone Therapy BenefitsGonstead Physical Medicine now offers bioidentical hormone therapy (BHRT) to treat low or unbalanced hormone levels in both men and women. Since the hormones the body naturally generates are out of balance, the BHRT provides hormone replacement. The hormones used in BHRT are synthetic versions of the natural hormones estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. In other words, bioidentical hormone therapy replaces the lost and unbalanced hormones with newly created hormones to raise overall hormone levels and lessen symptoms from hormone imbalances.In addition to raising levels and alleviating symptoms, bioidentical hormone therapy can assist in treating the following conditions:● Insulin resistance● Adrenal and thyroid disorders● Osteoporosis● Fibromyalgia● Diabetes● Cataracts● Tooth lossBioidentical Hormone Therapy in Albuquerque and Rio RanchoGonstead Physical Medicine offers multiple methods for their FDA-approved bioidentical hormone therapy; the physician will advise the appropriate BHRT technique for the patient based on the hormonal diagnosis. BHRT is available in many forms, including pills, creams, gels, injections, and patches.The doctors of Gonstead Physical Medicine will keep a careful eye on the symptoms throughout the process and evaluate whether the patient needs to change the hormone's dose or method. The objective of this non-invasive treatment is to maintain a minimal dosage to achieve the health objectives.Get in Touch With Gonstead Physical MedicineWebsite: www.gonstead-nm.com Northeast Heights Office Phone: (505) 884-8584Westside Office Phone: (505) 922-9444