Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MUNSTER, Ind., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common shareholders was $15.1 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.0 million, or $4.30 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $4.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, as compared to $3.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:

Finward Bancorp  
Quarterly Financial Report  
                                       
Performance Ratios   Quarter ended,     Twelve months ended,  
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
          December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
          2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021    
Return on equity   12.96 %   13.65 %   12.45 %   5.01 %   8.56 %     10.47 %   9.61 %  
Return on assets   0.78 %   0.88 %   0.85 %   0.44 %   0.83 %     0.74 %   0.95 %  
Noninterest income / average assets   0.56 %   0.51 %   0.56 %   0.64 %   0.95 %     0.56 %   1.01 %  
Noninterest expense / average assets   3.07 %   2.90 %   2.91 %   3.33 %   3.18 %     3.05 %   2.96 %  
Efficiency ratio     79.63 %   74.54 %   75.15 %   87.10 %   78.28 %     78.95 %   72.28 %  
                                       

Core net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $17.3 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $3.84 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $4.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Core net income is a non-GAAP measure. For the periods presented, the core net income measure excludes merger related expenses, net gain on securities, net loss recognized on the sale of premises and equipment, impairment charges on assets held for sale, core deposit accretion, certificate of deposit purchase premium amortization, purchase discount amortization, and related tax benefit/(cost). Selected non-GAAP performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:

Finward Bancorp  
Quarterly Financial Report  
                                       
                                       
Non-GAAP Performance Ratios   Quarter ended,     Twelve Months Ended  
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
          December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
          2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021    
Core return on equity   19.47 %   17.75 %   13.78 %   11.32 %   7.83 %     14.83 %   9.44 %  
Core return on assets   0.90 %   0.90 %   0.75 %   0.83 %   0.71 %     0.85 %   0.85 %  
Core noninterest expense / average assets   2.75 %   2.78 %   2.83 %   2.67 %   3.12 %     2.76 %   2.90 %  
Core efficiency ratio   74.36 %   73.10 %   77.12 %   72.87 %   81.01 %     74.38 %   74.22 %  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent   3.73 %   3.84 %   3.78 %   3.63 %   3.58 %     3.74 %   3.51 %  

Refer to “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” and the “Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Ratios” table below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period by operation.

Highlights of the twelve-month period include:

  • Core net income benefiting from acquisition and internal growth: Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased $117 thousand compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, core net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased by $3.9 million, as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily relating to the increase in interest-earning assets acquired from the acquisition of Royal Financial, Inc. (“Royal”), organic loan growth, and the overall improvement to the net interest margin during the year.
  • Net interest margin: The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was 3.56%, compared to 3.29% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was 3.74%, compared to 3.51% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increased net interest margin and tax-adjusted margin is primarily related to increased loan balances from the acquisition of Royal, organic loan growth, and the ability to manage deposit and borrowing costs to support earning asset growth. Organic loan growth (separate from the Royal acquisition) totaled $96.5 million or 10.0%. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin. Despite the improvement to the net interest margin during the year, the overall increasing interest rate environment caused a contraction in the margin during the fourth quarter that will likely continue into 2023.
  • Unrealized losses on the securities portfolio: Accumulated other comprehensive losses were $64.3 million as of December 31, 2022. However, during the fourth quarter, securities portfolio cashflows from sales and regular paydowns of the portfolio of $8.5 million were used to fund internally generated loan originations. Furthermore, during full-year 2022, a total of $74.6 million of cashflows were redirected from the securities portfolio to fund internal loan growth. The yield on the securities portfolio improved to 2.22% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, up from 1.96% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The securities portfolio also generated gains of $662 thousand from the sale of securities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The effective duration of the securities portfolio was 6.6 years as of December 31, 2022. Management continues to actively manage the securities portfolio and does not currently anticipate the need to realize losses from the securities portfolio, as losses are currently driven by the interest rate environment and management feels are fully recoverable. Further, it remains unlikely the Bancorp will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their amortized cost basis, which may be at maturity.
  • Gain on sale of loans: Increases in mortgage rates have dampened demand and slowed the sale of fixed rate mortgage loans into the secondary market. As a result, gains from the sale of loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, totaled $1.4 million, down from $5.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Bancorp originated $44.9 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $153.1 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Bancorp originated $105.4 million in new mortgage loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $45.1 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These retained loans are primarily construction loans and adjustable-rate loans with a fixed-rate period of 7 years or less, and the Bank continues to sell longer-duration fixed rate mortgages into the secondary market.
  • Building a digital-forward foundation: Primary focus remains on enhancing the customer experience and managing risk through our digital platforms. The Bank transitioned to a new tech-enabled customer contact platform during October and is in process of transitioning all customer calls to the platform. In the first quarter, management is prioritizing the digitization and automation of back-office tasks to drive efficiency and improve the foundation for a digital-first banking experience. The Bank is also planning further enhancements to customer acquisition, onboarding, and servicing platforms to enhance customer experience and drive efficiency in these areas.
  • Optimizing the banking center footprint: Following the successful closure of one banking center and the donation and leaseback of another during 2021, we have successfully closed five branches during 2022, a reduction of 16%. Each branch closure and sale is expected to result in approximately $250 thousand in operational expense reduction, excluding personnel expenses. Impairment charges recorded on closed branches during the twelve-months ended 2022, totaled $1.2 million. The Bank’s remaining 26 locations are being analyzed for footprint optimization opportunities, with additional locations showing the potential for reducing operating overhead over the next 12 months. These efforts are reducing fixed costs and allowing for redeployment of a portion of occupancy expenses into building a digital-forward foundation to better meet the needs of the customers and communities the Bancorp serves.
  • Asset quality: At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $12.9 million and is considered adequate by management. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $446 thousand. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 127.3% at December 31, 2022. Management also considers reserves that are not part of the ALL that have been established from acquisition activity. When these additional reserves are included on a non-GAAP basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at December 31, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 195.9% at December 31, 2022. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the adjusted allowance for loan losses to total loans and coverage ratio to the related GAAP ratios.
  • Personnel: A headcount freeze, and attrition plan remains in place, and has netted a reduction of 12 full time equivalents, or 4%, during the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Capital Adequacy: As of December 31, 2022, the Bancorp’s tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio totaled 7.7%, and under all regulatory capital requirements, continues to be considered well capitalized. Tangible book value per share was $25.40 at December 31, 2022, up from $20.99 as of September 30, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The increase is due to recoveries of accumulated other comprehensive losses from the unrealized loss position on the securities portfolio as noted above. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share increased to $40.36 as of December 31, 2022, from $39.57 as of September 30, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible capital represented 5.3% of tangible assets at December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, was 8.5% at December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets, and tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios.

“Expense management has been a focus for 2022, and we took steps to further reduce fixed costs in the fourth quarter in anticipation of changing economic conditions in 2023. The Bank is healthy from a credit standpoint, which reflects our ability to originate high-quality, relationship-based assets in our footprint. We did see some contraction in our net interest margin in the 4th quarter, primarily due to increasing funding costs as we saw seasonal outflows of core funds in the month of December. Loan demand continues to be strong on the commercial side, supporting higher yields. Funding is a key lever to support the margin in 2023, and we are working to maintain core relationships and using on-balance sheet liquidity to reduce wholesale funding whenever possible,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. “As yields have moved in, our unrealized losses have abated. As opportunities arise to reposition our securities portfolio to provide liquidity to fund loan growth, we will continue to do so throughout the year to maximize our margin and profitability during the year.”

Net Interest Income

 

  Year-to-Date                      
  (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
  (unaudited) December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Average Balance   Interest   Rate (%)   Average Balance   Interest   Rate (%)
  ASSETS                      
  Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 21,685     $ 287   1.32   $ 43,375     $ 36   0.08
  Federal funds sold   3,025       11   0.36     1,058       -   -
  Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions   1,868       28   1.50     1,509       25   1.66
  Securities available-for-sale   427,291       9,492   2.22     456,783       8,951   1.96
  Loans receivable   1,431,017       62,133   4.34     968,185       41,573   4.29
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,675       84   2.29     3,462       70   2.02
  Total interest earning assets   1,888,561     $ 72,035   3.81     1,474,372     $ 50,655   3.44
  Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   16,820               14,829          
  Allowance for loan losses   (13,385 )             (13,353 )        
  Other noninterest bearing assets   146,259               98,133          
      Total assets $ 2,038,255             $ 1,573,981          
                         
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
  Total deposits $ 1,823,598     $ 3,604   0.20   $ 1,381,101     $ 2,002   0.14
  Repurchase agreements   20,649       195   0.94     17,789       47   0.26
  Borrowed funds   26,806       1,087   4.06     2,448       31   1.27
  Total interest bearing liabilities   1,871,053     $ 4,886   0.26     1,401,338     $ 2,080   0.15
  Other noninterest bearing liabilities   23,132               16,996          
      Total liabilities   1,894,185               1,418,334          
      Total stockholders' equity   144,070               155,647          
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,038,255             $ 1,573,981          
                         

Net interest income was $67.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $18.6 million (38.2%), compared to $48.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis (non-GAAP) was 3.74% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.51% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

  Quarter Ended                      
  (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
  (unaudited) December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Average Balance   Interest   Rate (%)   Average Balance   Interest   Rate (%)
  ASSETS                      
  Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 13,914     $ 124   3.56   $ 12,516     $ 3   0.10
  Federal funds sold   1,460       3   0.82     1,039       -   -
  Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions   2,218       13   2.34     1,706       4   0.94
  Securities available-for-sale   360,865       2,197   2.44     521,069       2,523   1.94
  Loans receivable   1,503,543       17,504   4.66     960,606       10,282   4.28
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,596       21   1.83     3,247       15   1.85
  Total interest earning assets   1,886,596     $ 19,862   4.21     1,500,183     $ 12,827   3.42
  Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3,240               14,810          
  Allowance for loan losses   (13,289 )             (13,790 )        
  Other noninterest bearing assets   158,812               99,837          
      Total assets $ 2,035,359             $ 1,601,040          
                         
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
  Total deposits $ 1,793,583     $ 2,007   0.45   $ 1,403,559     $ 350   0.10
  Repurchase agreements   19,799       102   2.06     18,771       12   0.26
  Borrowed funds   72,772       944   5.19     6,769       8   0.47
  Total interest bearing liabilities   1,886,154     $ 3,053   0.65     1,429,099     $ 370   0.10
  Other noninterest bearing liabilities   27,055               17,177          
      Total liabilities   1,913,209               1,446,276          
      Total stockholders' equity   122,150               154,764          
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,035,359             $ 1,601,040          
                         

Net interest income was $16.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $4.4 million (34.9%), compared to $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Bancorp’s net interest margin was 3.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis (non-GAAP) was 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increased net interest income and net interest margin for the quarter and the twelve months was primarily the result of the increased earning assets acquired through the Royal acquisition, the reallocation of securities cashflows into organic loan growth, and managing interest expense.

Noninterest Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     Twelve Months Ended December 31,     12/31/2022 vs. 12/31/2021
        2022     2021     $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income:                        
  Fees and service charges       6,257     5,388     869     16.1 %
  Wealth management operations       2,113     2,375     (262 )   -11.0 %
  Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net       1,368     5,296     (3,928 )   -74.2 %
  Gain on sale of securities, net       662     1,987     (1,325 )   -66.7 %
  Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance       810     715     95     13.3 %
  Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate       16     47     (31 )   -66.0 %
  Other       283     139     144     103.6 %
                         
      Total noninterest income       11,509     15,947     (4,438 )   -27.8 %
                         


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Quarter Ended December 31,     12/31/2022 vs. 12/31/2021
      2022     2021     $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income:                      
  Fees and service charges     1,823     1,378     445     32.3 %
  Wealth management operations     523     588     (65 )   -11.1 %
  Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net     126     902     (776 )   -86.0 %
  Gain on sale of securities, net     -     711     (711 )   -100.0 %
  Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     182     178     4     2.2 %
  Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate     16     20     (4 )   -20.0 %
  Other     169     31     138     445.2 %
                       
      Total noninterest income     2,839     3,808     (969 )   -25.4 %
                       

The increase in fees and service charges, for the quarter and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, is primarily the result of the acquisition of Royal and the resulting increase in our customer base. The decrease in wealth management operations, for the quarter and the twelve-month periods, is the result of lower fee income year over year due to market conditions. The decrease in gain on sale of loans, for the quarter and the twelve-month periods, is the result of significant refinance activity in 2021 due to the economic and low-rate environment, which resulted in more loans originated and sold in 2021 compared to 2022. We expect demand for fixed rate mortgage loans held-for-sale in the secondary market to be lower as borrowing rates on loans increase. The decrease in gains on the sale of securities, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is a result of current market conditions and actively repositioning the portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     Twelve Months Ended December 31,     12/31/2022 vs. 12/31/2021
        2022     2021     $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense:                        
  Compensation and benefits       28,990     24,241     4,749   19.6 %
  Occupancy and equipment       6,785     5,537     1,248   22.5 %
  Data processing       6,750     3,648     3,102   85.0 %
  Marketing       1,907     1,085     822   75.8 %
  Impairment charge on assets held for sale       1,232     -     1,232   0.0 %
  Federal deposit insurance premiums       1,228     861     367   42.6 %
  Professional services       1,211     1,205     6   0.5 %
  Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment       303     -     303   0.0 %
  Other       13,694     10,059     3,635   36.1 %
                         
      Total noninterest expense       62,100     46,636     15,464   33.2 %
                         


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Quarter Ended December 31,     12/31/2022 vs. 12/31/2021
      2022     2021     $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense:                      
  Compensation and benefits     6,587     6,617     (30 )   -0.5 %
  Occupancy and equipment     1,752     1,461     291     19.9 %
  Data processing     1,238     1,651     (413 )   -25.0 %
  Marketing     284     357     (73 )   -20.4 %
  Impairment charge on assets held for sale     1,232     -     1,232     0.0 %
  Federal deposit insurance premiums     279     241     38     15.8 %
  Professional services     393     250     143     57.2 %
  Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment     49     -     49     0.0 %
  Other     3,831     2,155     1,676     77.8 %
                       
      Total noninterest expense     15,645     12,732     2,913     22.9 %
                       

The increase in compensation and benefits, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, is primarily the result of the Royal acquisition, management’s continued focus on talent management, and wage inflation. The increase in data processing expense for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, is primarily the result of data conversion expenses related to the acquisition of Royal, increased system utilization due to growth of the Bank, and continued investment in technological advancements such as Salesforce and nCino. The increase in data processing expense, for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, is due to increased system utilization due to growth of the Bank, and continued investment in technological advancements such as Salesforce and nCino. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense, for the quarter and the twelve-month periods, is primarily related to the Royal acquisition and higher operating costs. Marketing expenses, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, have increased to enhance brand recognition in new markets and gain more wallet share. The increase in impairment charge on assets held for sale, for the quarter and twelve-month periods, is the result of impairment on the carrying value of branches held for sale. The increase in federal deposit insurance premiums, for the quarter and the twelve-month periods, is primarily the result of growth of the bank’s average assets. The increase in net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment, for the quarter and twelve-month periods, is the result of the sale of a branch to reduce future fixed costs, allowing for redeployment of a portion of occupancy expenses into building a digital-forward foundation so that Finward can better serve its customers. The increase in other operating expenses for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, is primarily the result of one-time expenses related to the acquisition of Royal, continued investments in strategic initiatives focusing on growth of the organization, and inflationary pressures. The increase in other operating expenses for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, is primarily due to higher utilization of outside consultants related to bank initiatives during the quarter.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 8.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 8.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The provision for income taxes was $45 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $6 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 1.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Bancorp’s higher current effective tax rate for the twelve months ended 31, 2022, is a result of higher earnings relative to tax preferred income. The decrease in effective tax rate quarter-over-quarter is due to tax benefits resulting from the recognition of impairment on assets held for sale.

Lending
The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $1.5 billion on December 31, 2022, compared to $966.7 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of $546.9 million or 56.6%. The increase is primarily the result of the Royal acquisition, as well as organic loan portfolio growth. During the first twelve months of 2022 the Bancorp originated $376.0 million in new commercial loans, compared to $339.9 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Bancorp originated $44.9 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $153.1 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Bancorp originated $105.4 million in new mortgage loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $45.1 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio represents 73.1% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.1% commercial related credits.

Asset Quality
At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $10.1 million, compared to $7.3 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million or 39.6%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.67% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2021. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.54% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, no provisions to the ALL were required, compared to $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, no provisions to the ALL were required, compared to $216 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $216 thousand. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $446 thousand. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $483 thousand. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $12.9 million and is considered adequate by management. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 127.3% at December 31, 2022, compared to 183.8% at December 31, 2021.

Management also considers reserves that are not part of the ALL that have been established from acquisition activity. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans where there was no evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. When these additional reserves are included on a non-GAAP basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at December 31, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 195.9% at December 31, 2022. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

Investing
The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $370.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $526.9 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $156.0 million or 29.6%. The decrease is attributable to increased unrealized losses within the portfolio and the use of cashflows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth. The securities portfolio represents 19.5% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.3 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $33.2 million on December 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.9 million or 5.7%. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents is primarily the result of the timing of investments in interest earning assets relative to the inflow and outflow of deposits and repurchase agreements.

Funding
On December 31, 2022, core deposits totaled $1.4 billion, compared to $1.2 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $216.9 million or 18.2%. The increase is the result of the Royal acquisition, which added $279.9 million of core deposits at the time of acquisition, as well as the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 79.5% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at December 31, 2022. During the twelve months of 2022, balances for checking, and savings accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of the Royal acquisition, as well as management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term liquid investments. On December 31, 2022, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $363.1 million, compared to $239.2 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of $123.9 million or 51.8%. The increase in certificate of deposit balances is related to the Royal acquisition, which added $195.2 million of certificates at the time of acquisition, along with efforts by the bank to maintain lower cost of deposits in the future. In addition, on December 31, 2022, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $135.5 million, compared to $14.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $120.9 million or 829.3%. The increase in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities.

Capital Adequacy
At December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity stood at $136.4 million, a decrease of $20.2 million, or 12.9% from December 31, 2021. This decrease is the result of net unrealized losses in the securities portfolio which resulted in an accumulated comprehensive loss of $64.3 million at December 31, 2022. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2022, were 12.1% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 11.2% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 7.7% for tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bank is considered well capitalized. Tangible capital represented 5.3% of tangible assets at December 31, 2022. The tangible book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $25.40 per share at December 31, 2022, compared to $40.91 at December 31, 2021. This is primarily the result of increased net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale, net of reclassification and tax effects. Management continues to actively manage the securities portfolio and does not currently anticipate the need to realize losses from the securities portfolio that would result in reductions to retained earnings.

Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release the Bancorp also is providing certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of core net income, core diluted earnings per share, core return on equity, core return on assets, core pre-provision net revenue, core pre-provision net revenue/average assets, tangible assets (excluding PPP), tangible common equity, tangible common equity/tangible assets (excluding PPP), average tangible common equity, core yield on loans, core noninterest expense, core noninterest expense/average assets, core efficiency ratio, core earnings, adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans, adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans, adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP), core revenue, adjusted net interest margin, and reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: difficulties and delays in integrating Finward’s and Royal’s businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; any continuing risks and uncertainties for our business, results of operations, and financial condition relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Finward’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to Finward or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, Finward does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.

Finward Bancorp  
Quarterly Financial Report  
                                       
Performance Ratios   Quarter ended,     Twelve months ended,  
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
          December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
            2022       2022       2022       2022       2021         2022       2021    
Return on equity     12.96 %     13.65 %     12.45 %     5.01 %     8.56 %       10.47 %     9.61 %  
Return on assets     0.78 %     0.88 %     0.85 %     0.44 %     0.83 %       0.74 %     0.95 %  
Yield on loans       4.66 %     4.34 %     4.18 %     4.17 %     4.28 %       4.34 %     4.29 %  
Yield on security investments     2.44 %     2.30 %     2.23 %     2.02 %     1.94 %       2.22 %     1.96 %  
Total yield on earning assets     4.21 %     3.88 %     3.68 %     3.49 %     3.42 %       3.81 %     3.44 %  
Cost of deposits     0.45 %     0.19 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.10 %       0.20 %     0.14 %  
Cost of repurchase agreements     2.06 %     0.98 %     0.46 %     0.33 %     0.26 %       0.94 %     0.26 %  
Cost of borrowed funds     5.19 %     2.52 %     1.10 %     0.39 %     0.47 %       4.06 %     1.27 %  
Total cost of funds     0.65 %     0.22 %     0.09 %     0.08 %     0.10 %       0.26 %     0.15 %  
Noninterest income / average assets     0.56 %     0.51 %     0.56 %     0.64 %     0.95 %       0.56 %     1.01 %  
Noninterest expense / average assets     3.07 %     2.90 %     2.91 %     3.33 %     3.18 %       3.05 %     2.96 %  
Net noninterest margin / average assets     -2.52 %     -2.39 %     -2.36 %     -2.68 %     -2.23 %       -2.48 %     -1.95 %  
Efficiency ratio       79.63 %     74.54 %     75.15 %     87.10 %     78.28 %       78.95 %     72.28 %  
Effective tax rate     1.12 %     11.14 %     11.70 %     11.41 %     0.18 %       8.93 %     8.63 %  
                                       
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.54 %     0.58 %     0.53 %     0.47 %     0.51 %       0.54 %     0.51 %  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.67 %     0.73 %     0.68 %     0.62 %     0.76 %       0.67 %     0.76 %  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     127.26 %     122.64 %     133.78 %     150.28 %     183.76 %       127.26 %     183.76 %  
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding     0.85 %     0.89 %     0.91 %     0.93 %     1.38 %       0.85 %     1.38 %  
Foreclosed real estate to total assets     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %       0.00 %     0.00 %  
                                       
Basic earnings per share   $0.93     $1.07     $1.04     $0.53     $0.95       $3.61     $4.30    
Diluted earnings per share   $0.93     $1.07     $1.04     $0.53     $0.95       $3.60     $4.30    
Net worth / total assets     6.59 %     5.75 %     6.50 %     7.51 %     9.66 %       6.59 %     9.66 %  
Book value per share   $31.73     $27.46     $31.80     $36.71     $45.00       $31.73     $45.00    
Closing stock price   $36.20     $34.01     $37.49     $46.21     $45.88       $36.20     $45.88    
Price per earnings per share   $9.70     $7.92     $8.97     $21.76     $12.07       $10.02     $10.66    
Dividend declared per common share   $0.31     $0.31     $0.31     $0.31     $0.31       $1.24     $1.24    
                                       
                                       
Non-GAAP Performance Ratios   Quarter ended,     Twelve Months Ended  
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
          December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
            2022       2022       2022       2022       2021         2022       2021    
Core return on equity     19.47 %     17.75 %     13.78 %     11.32 %     7.83 %       14.83 %     9.44 %  
Core return on assets     0.90 %     0.90 %     0.75 %     0.83 %     0.71 %       0.85 %     0.85 %  
Core noninterest expense / average assets     2.75 %     2.78 %     2.83 %     2.67 %     3.12 %       2.76 %     2.90 %  
Core efficiency ratio     74.36 %     73.10 %     77.12 %     72.87 %     81.01 %       74.38 %     74.22 %  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     3.73 %     3.84 %     3.78 %     3.63 %     3.58 %       3.74 %     3.51 %  
Tangible book value per diluted share   $25.41     $20.99     $25.24     $30.01     $40.91       $25.41     $40.91    
Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $40.36     $39.57     $38.69     $37.80     $39.68       $40.36     $39.68    



Finward Bancorp  
Quarterly Financial Report  
                             
Balance Sheet Data                      
(Dollars in thousands)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)      
          December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
            2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Total assets   $ 2,070,339   $ 2,052,986   $ 2,101,485   $ 2,097,845   $ 1,620,743  
Cash & cash equivalents     31,282     38,296     79,302     54,501     33,176  
Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions   2,456     2,214     1,482     1,731     1,709  
Securities - available for sale     370,896     359,035     400,466     464,320     526,889  
                             
Loans receivable:                      
  Commercial real estate   $ 486,431   $ 452,852   $ 420,735   $ 408,375   $ 317,145  
  Residential real estate     484,595     471,565     459,151     444,753     260,134  
  Commercial business     93,278     95,372     103,649     112,396     115,772  
  Construction and land development     108,926     134,301     153,422     150,810     123,822  
  Multifamily     251,014     258,377     248,495     234,267     61,194  
  Home equity     38,978     37,578     35,672     34,284     34,612  
  Manufactured homes     34,882     35,866     37,693     38,636     37,887  
  Government     9,549     9,649     8,081     8,176     8,991  
  Consumer     918     827     1,673     924     582  
  Farmland     -     -     -     -     -  
    Total loans   $ 1,508,571   $ 1,496,387   $ 1,468,571   $ 1,432,621   $ 960,139  
                             
Deposits:                        
  Core deposits:                      
    Noninterest bearing checking   $ 359,092   $ 386,137   $ 370,567   $ 380,515   $ 295,294  
    Interest bearing checking     396,285     422,559     384,689     350,825     333,744  
    Savings     402,365     427,505     436,203     425,634     293,976  
    Money market     254,157     269,110     327,360     307,850     271,970  
      Total core deposits     1,411,899     1,505,311     1,518,819     1,464,824     1,194,984  
  Certificates of deposit     363,118     327,653     398,396     430,387     239,217  
      Total deposits   $ 1,775,017   $ 1,832,964   $ 1,917,215   $ 1,895,211   $ 1,434,201  
                             
Borrowings and repurchase agreements   $ 135,503   $ 78,140   $ 24,536   $ 23,244   $ 14,581  
Stockholder's equity     136,393     118,023     136,654     157,637     156,615  



Finward Bancorp  
Quarterly Financial Report  
                                       
Consolidated Statements of Income   Quarter ended,     Twelve months ended,  
(Dollars in thousands)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
          December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
            2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
Interest income:                                
Loans       $ 17,504   $ 16,122   $ 15,221   $ 13,286   $ 10,282     $ 62,133   $ 41,573  
Securities & short-term investments     2,358     2,417     2,519     2,608     2,545       9,902     9,082  
Total interest income     19,862     18,539     17,740     15,894     12,827       72,035     50,655  
Interest expense:                                
Deposits       2,007     871     389     337     350       3,604     2,002  
Borrowings       1,046     161     53     22     20       1,282     78  
Total interest expense     3,053     1,032     442     359     370       4,886     2,080  
Net interest income     16,809     17,507     17,298     15,535     12,457       67,149     48,575  
Provision for loan losses     -     -     -     -     216       -     1,509  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     16,809     17,507     17,298     15,535     12,241       67,149     47,066  
Noninterest income:                                
  Fees and service charges     1,823     1,570     1,560     1,304     1,378       6,257     5,388  
  Wealth management operations     523     407     588     595     588       2,113     2,375  
  Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net     126     344     291     607     902       1,368     5,296  
  Gain on sale of securities, net     -     23     258     381     711       662     1,987  
  Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   182     183     193     252     178       810     715  
  Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net     16     -     -     -     20       16     47  
  Other         169     103     6     5     31       283     139  
Total noninterest income     2,839     2,630     2,896     3,144     3,808       11,509     15,947  
Noninterest expense:                                
  Compensation and benefits     6,587     7,498     7,538     7,367     6,617       28,990     24,241  
  Occupancy and equipment     1,752     1,804     1,729     1,500     1,461       6,785     5,537  
  Data processing     1,238     1,212     1,246     3,054     1,651       6,750     3,648  
  Marketing       284     587     385     651     357       1,907     1,085  
  Impairment charge on assets held for sale     1,232     -     -     -     -       1,232     -  
  Federal deposit insurance premiums     279     350     380     219     241       1,228     861  
Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment           49     254     -     -     -       303     -  
  Other         4,224     3,305     3,898     3,478     2,405       14,905     11,264  
Total noninterest expense     15,645     15,010     15,176     16,269     12,732       62,100     46,636  
Income before income taxes     4,003     5,127     5,018     2,410     3,317       16,558     16,377  
Income tax expenses     45     571     587     275     6       1,478     1,414  
Net income     $ 3,958   $ 4,556   $ 4,431   $ 2,135   $ 3,311     $ 15,080   $ 14,963  
                                       



  Finward Bancorp  
  Quarterly Financial Report  
                               
  Asset Quality   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)      
  (Dollars in thousands)   December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
              2022       2022       2022     2022     2021  
  Nonaccruing loans   $ 9,886     $ 8,943     $ 8,813   $ 8,414   $ 7,056  
  Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days     248       1,982       1,208     494     205  
  Securities in non-accrual     1,048       1,027       1,030     972     992  
  Foreclosed real estate     -       -       -     -     -  
    Total nonperforming assets   $ 11,182     $ 11,952     $ 11,051   $ 9,880   $ 8,253  
                               
  Allowance for loan losses (ALL):                      
    ALL specific allowances for impaired loans   $ 338     $ 749     $ 731   $ 716   $ 684  
    ALL general allowances for loan portfolio     12,559       12,649       12,675     12,671     12,659  
      Total ALL   $ 12,897     $ 13,398     $ 13,406   $ 13,387   $ 13,343  
                               
  Troubled Debt Restructurings:                      
    Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $ 343     $ 452     $ 308   $ 300   $ 1,122  
    Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2)     815       542       657     265     306  
    Accruing troubled debt restructurings     2,753       3,480       1,484     1,379     1,421  
      Total troubled debt restructurings   $ 3,911     $ 4,474     $ 2,449   $ 1,944   $ 2,849  
        (1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement                  
        (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above                      
                               
                               
            (Unaudited)                
            December 31,   Required              
              2022     To Be Well              
            Actual Ratio   Capitalized              
  Capital Adequacy Bank                      
  Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     11.2 %     6.5 %              
  Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     11.2 %     8.0 %              
  Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.1 %     10.0 %              
  Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets     7.7 %     5.0 %              
                               



  Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures                          
                             
  (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  (unaudited) December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Calculation of core net income                          
  Net income $ 3,958     $ 4,556     $ 4,431     $ 2,135     $ 3,311     $ 15,080     $ 14,963  
  Realized loss/(gain) on securities   -       (23 )     (258 )     (381 )     (771 )     (662 )     (1,987 )
  Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment   49       254       -       -       -       303       -  
  Impairment charge on assets held for sale   1,232       -       -       -       -       1,232       -  
  Merger related expenses   -       -       -       2,852       -       2,852       -  
  CD premium amortization   (103 )     (134 )     (175 )     (129 )     -       (541 )     -  
  Core deposit amortization   395       400       410       347       249       1,552       994  
  Purchase discount amortization   (760 )     (342 )     (613 )     (234 )     (144 )     (1,949 )     (1,041 )
  Related tax benefit/(cost)   (171 )     (33 )     134       (516 )     127       (585 )     427  
(A) Core net income $ 4,600     $ 4,678     $ 3,929     $ 4,074     $ 2,772     $ 17,282     $ 13,356  
                             
  Calculation of core diluted earnings per share                          
(A) Core net income $ 4,600     $ 4,678     $ 3,929     $ 4,074     $ 2,832     $ 17,282     $ 13,356  
  Diluted average common shares outstanding   4,261,506       4,260,596       4,258,503       4,020,815       3,479,988       4,193,340       3,477,309  
  Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.08     $ 1.10     $ 0.92     $ 1.01     $ 0.81     $ 4.12     $ 3.84  
                             
  Calculation of core return on average assets                          
(A) Core net income $ 4,600     $ 4,678     $ 3,929     $ 4,074     $ 2,832     $ 17,282     $ 13,356  
  Average total assets   2,035,359       2,069,139       2,085,039       1,955,347       1,601,040       2,038,255       1,573,981  
  Core return on average assets   0.90 %     0.90 %     0.75 %     0.83 %     0.71 %     0.85 %     0.85 %
                             
  Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue                          
  Net interest income $ 16,809     $ 17,507     $ 17,298     $ 15,535     $ 12,457     $ 67,149     $ 48,575  
  Non-interest income   2,839       2,630       2,896       3,144       3,808       11,509       15,947  
  Non-interest expense   (15,645 )     (15,010 )     (15,176 )     (16,269 )     (12,732 )     (62,100 )     (46,636 )
  Pre-provision net revenue   4,003       5,127       5,018       2,410       3,533       16,558       17,886  
  Realized loss/(gain) on securities   -       (23 )     (258 )     (381 )     (711 )     (662.00 )     (1,987 )
  Core deposit amortization   395       400       410       347       249       1,552       994  
  Purchase discount amortization   (760 )     (342 )     (613 )     (234 )     (144 )     (1,949 )     (1,041 )
(B) Core pre-provision net revenue $ 3,638     $ 5,162     $ 4,557     $ 2,142     $ 2,927     $ 15,499     $ 15,852  
                             
  Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue to average assets                          
(B) Core pre-provision net revenue $ 3,638     $ 5,162     $ 4,557     $ 2,142     $ 2,927     $ 15,499     $ 15,852  
  Average total assets   2,035,359       2,069,139       2,085,039       1,955,347       1,601,040       2,038,255       1,573,981  
  Core pre-provision net revenue to average assets   0.71 %     1.00 %     0.87 %     0.44 %     0.73 %     0.76 %     1.01 %
                             
  Calculation of tangible assets (excluding PPP)                          
  Total assets $ 2,070,339     $ 2,052,986     $ 2,101,485     $ 2,097,845     $ 1,620,743     $ 2,070,339     $ 1,620,743  
  Goodwill   (22,395 )     (22,615 )     (22,615 )     (22,774 )     (11,109 )     (22,395 )     (11,109 )
  Other Intangibles   (4,794 )     (5,188 )     (5,588 )     (5,998 )     (3,126 )     (4,794 )     (3,126 )
  Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loans   -       (226 )     (570 )     (9,983 )     (22,072 )     -       (22,072 )
(C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP) $ 2,043,150     $ 2,024,957     $ 2,072,712     $ 2,059,090     $ 1,584,436     $ 2,043,150     $ 1,584,436  
                             
  Calculation of tangible common equity                          
  Total stockholder's equity $ 136,393     $ 118,023     $ 136,654     $ 157,637     $ 156,615     $ 136,393     $ 156,615  
  Goodwill   (22,395 )     (22,615 )     (22,615 )     (22,774 )     (11,109 )     (22,395 )     (11,109 )
  Other intangibles   (4,794 )     (5,188 )     (5,588 )     (5,998 )     (3,126 )     (4,794 )     (3,126 )
(D) Tangible common equity $ 109,204     $ 90,220     $ 108,451     $ 128,865     $ 142,380     $ 109,204     $ 142,380  
                             
  Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)                        
(D) Tangible common equity $ 109,204     $ 90,220     $ 108,451     $ 128,865     $ 142,380     $ 109,204     $ 142,380  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)   64,300       79,839       57,781       33,462       (4,276 )     64,300       (4,276 )
(I) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 173,504   $ - $ 170,059   $ - $ 166,232   $ - $ 162,327   $ - $ 138,104     $ 173,504   $ - $ 138,104  
                             
  Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share                          
(D) Tangible common equity $ 109,204     $ 90,220     $ 108,451     $ 128,865     $ 142,380     $ 109,204     $ 142,380  
  Shares outstanding   4,298,401       4,297,900       4,296,949       4,294,136       3,480,701       4,298,401       3,480,701  
  Tangible book value per diluted share $ 25.41     $ 20.99     $ 25.24     $ 30.01     $ 40.91     $ 25.41     $ 40.91  
                             
  Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)                    
(I) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 173,504     $ 170,059     $ 166,232     $ 162,327     $ 138,104     $ 173,504     $ 138,104  
  Diluted average common shares outstanding   4,298,401       4,297,900       4,296,949       4,294,136       3,480,701       4,298,401       3,480,701  
  Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 40.36     $ 39.57     $ 38.69     $ 37.80     $ 39.68     $ 40.36     $ 39.68  
                             
  Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets (excluding PPP)                          
(D) Tangible common equity $ 109,204     $ 90,220     $ 108,451     $ 128,865     $ 142,380     $ 109,204     $ 142,380  
(C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP)   2,043,150       2,024,957       2,072,712       2,059,090       1,584,436       2,043,150       1,584,436  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets   5.34 %     4.46 %     5.23 %     6.26 %     8.99 %     5.34 %     8.99 %
  Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets (excluding PPP and AOCI)                          
(I) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses (income) $ 173,504     $ 170,059     $ 166,232     $ 162,327     $ 138,104     $ 173,504     $ 138,104  
(C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP)   2,043,150       2,024,957       2,072,712       2,059,090       1,584,436       2,043,150       1,584,436  
  Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) to tangible assets   8.49 %     8.40 %     8.02 %     7.88 %     8.72 %     8.49 %     8.72 %
                             
  Calculation of average tangible common equity                          
  Average stockholder's common equity $ 122,150     $ 133,482     $ 142,415     $ 170,374     $ 159,010     $ 144,070     $ 155,647  
  Average goodwill   (22,615 )     (22,615 )     (22,543 )     (21,251 )     (11,109 )     (22,157 )     (11,109 )
  Average other intangibles   (5,038 )     (5,438 )     (5,850 )     (5,174 )     (3,270 )     (5,375 )     (3,126 )
(E) Average tangible stockholders' common equity $ 94,497     $ 105,429     $ 114,022     $ 143,949     $ 144,631     $ 116,538     $ 141,412  
                             
  Calculation of core return on average common equity                          
(A) Core net income $ 4,600     $ 4,678     $ 3,929     $ 4,074     $ 2,832     $ 17,282     $ 13,356  
(E) Average tangible common equity   94,497       105,429       114,022       143,949       144,631       116,538       141,412  
  Core return on average common equity   19.47 %     17.75 %     13.78 %     11.32 %     7.83 %     14.83 %     9.44 %
                             
  Calculation of core yield on loans                          
  Interest income on loans $ 17,504     $ 16,122     $ 15,221     $ 13,286     $ 10,282     $ 62,133     $ 41,573  
  Loan accretion income   (760 )     (342 )     (613 )     (234 )     (144 )     (1,949 )     (1,041 )
  Adjusted interest income on loans   16,744       15,780       14,608       13,052       10,138       60,184       40,532  
  Average loan balances   1,503,543       1,484,678       1,457,625       1,274,407       960,606       1,431,017       968,185  
  Core yield on loans   4.45 %     4.25 %     4.01 %     4.10 %     4.22 %     4.21 %     4.19 %
                             
  Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans                          
  Allowance for loan losses $ (12,897 )   $ (13,398 )   $ (13,406 )   $ (13,387 )   $ (13,343 )   $ (12,897 )   $ (13,343 )
  Additional reserves not part of the allowance for loan loss   (6,960 )     (7,708 )     (7,908 )     (8,749 )     (2,428 )     (6,960 )     (2,428 )
(F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss   (19,857 )     (21,106 )     (21,314 )     (22,136 )     (15,771 )     (19,857 )     (15,771 )
  Total loans   1,513,631       1,502,696       1,474,381       1,439,728       966,720       1,513,631       966,720  
  Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans   1.31 %     1.40 %     1.45 %     1.54 %     1.63 %     1.31 %     1.63 %
                             
  Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans                          
(F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss $ (19,857 )   $ (21,106 )   $ (21,314 )   $ (22,136 )   $ (15,771 )   $ (19,857 )   $ (15,771 )
  Nonperforming loans   10,134       10,925       10,021       8,908       7,261       10,134       7,261  
  Adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans (coverage ratios)   195.94 %     193.19 %     212.69 %     248.50 %     217.20 %     195.94 %     217.20 %
                             
  Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP                          
(F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss $ (19,857 )   $ (21,106 )   $ (21,314 )   $ (22,136 )   $ (15,771 )   $ (19,857 )   $ (15,771 )
  Total loans   1,513,631       1,502,696       1,474,381       1,439,728       966,720       1,513,631       966,720  
  PPP loans   -       (226 )     (570 )     (9,983 )     (22,072 )     -       (22,072 )
  Total loans excluding PPP   1,513,631       1,502,470       1,473,811       1,429,745       944,648       1,513,631       944,648  
  Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP   1.31 %     1.40 %     1.45 %     1.55 %     1.67 %     1.31 %     1.67 %
                             
  Calculation of core revenue                          
  Net interest income $ 16,809     $ 17,507     $ 17,298     $ 15,535     $ 12,457     $ 67,149     $ 48,575  
  Non-interest income   2,839       2,630       2,896       3,144       3,808       11,509       15,947  
  CD premium amortization   (103 )     (134 )     (175 )     (129 )     -       (541 )     -  
  Purchase discount amortization   (760 )     (342 )     (613 )     (234 )     (144 )     (1,949 )     (1,041 )
  Realized loss/(gain) on securities   -       (23 )     (258 )     (381 )     (711 )     (662 )     (1,987 )
(G) Core revenue $ 18,785     $ 19,638     $ 19,148     $ 17,935     $ 15,410     $ 75,506     $ 61,494  
                             
  Calculation of core non-interest expense                          
  Non-interest expense $ 15,645     $ 15,010     $ 15,176     $ 16,269     $ 12,732     $ 62,100     $ 46,636  
  Impairment charge on assets held for sale   (1,232 )     -       -       -       -       (1,232 )     -  
  Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment   (49 )     (254 )     -       -       -       (303 )     -  
  Merger related expenses   -       -       -       (2,852 )     -       (2,852 )     -  
  Core deposit amortization   (395 )     (400 )     (410 )     (347 )     (249 )     (1,552 )     (994 )
(H) Core non-interest expense $ 13,969     $ 14,356     $ 14,766     $ 13,070     $ 12,483     $ 56,161     $ 45,642  
                             
  Calculation of core efficiency ratio                          
(H) Core non-interest expense $ 13,969     $ 14,356     $ 14,766     $ 13,070     $ 12,483     $ 56,161     $ 45,642  
(G) Core revenue   18,785       19,638       19,148       17,935       15,410       75,506       61,494  
  Core efficiency ratio   74.36 %     73.10 %     77.12 %     72.87 %     81.01 %     74.38 %     74.22 %
                             
  Calculation of non-interest expense to total average assets                          
  Non-interest expense $ 15,645     $ 15,010     $ 15,176     $ 16,269     $ 12,732     $ 62,100     $ 46,636  
  Average total assets   2,035,359       2,069,139       2,085,039       1,955,347       1,601,040       2,038,255       1,573,981  
  Non-interest expense to total average assets   3.07 %     2.90 %     2.91 %     3.33 %     3.18 %     3.05 %     2.96 %
                             
  Calculation of core non-interest expense to total average assets                          
(H) Core non-interest expense $ 13,969     $ 14,356     $ 14,766     $ 13,070     $ 12,483     $ 56,161     $ 45,642  
  Average total assets   2,035,359       2,069,139       2,085,039       1,955,347       1,601,040       2,038,255       1,573,981  
  Core non-interest expense to total average assets   2.75 %     2.78 %     2.83 %     2.67 %     3.12 %     2.76 %     2.90 %
                             
  Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin                          
  Net interest income $ 16,809     $ 17,507     $ 17,298     $ 15,535     $ 12,457     $ 67,149     $ 48,575  
  Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans   791       817       930       966       959       3,504       3,232  
  Adjusted net interest income   17,600       18,324       18,228       16,501       13,416       70,653       51,807  
  Total average earning assets   1,886,596       1,910,722       1,927,664       1,820,588       1,500,183       1,888,561       1,474,372  
  Tax adjusted net interest margin   3.73 %     3.84 %     3.78 %     3.63 %     3.58 %     3.74 %     3.51 %
                             
  Efficiency Ratio                          
  Total non-interest expense $ 15,645     $ 15,010     $ 15,176     $ 16,269     $ 12,732     $ 62,100     $ 46,636  
  Total revenue   19,648       20,137       20,194       18,679       16,265       78,658       64,522  
  Efficiency ratio   79.63 %     74.54 %     75.15 %     87.10 %     78.28 %     78.95 %     72.28 %
                             

 



 


